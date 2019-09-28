BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Ocean City at Cherokee
Holmdel at Pinelands
11 a.m.
Moorestown at Egg Harbor Twp.
1 p.m.
St. Augustine at Archbishop Curley
4:15 p.m
Clearview at Hammonton
CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational
FIELD HOCKEY
9 a.m.
Lakewood at Pinelands
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Williamstown
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
Middle at Gloucester Catholic
Noon
Atlantic City at St. Joseph
Pinelands at Keyport
1 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Woodrow Wilson
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Williamstown at Ocean City
Pinelands at Holmdel
Noon
Southern at Toms River North
4:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Clearview
