Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey

Egg Harbor Township Anna Smith and Atlantic City Sela Mesham battle for ball. Sept.23, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Ocean City at Cherokee

Holmdel at Pinelands

11 a.m.

Moorestown at Egg Harbor Twp.

1 p.m.

St. Augustine at Archbishop Curley

4:15 p.m

Clearview at Hammonton

CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational

FIELD HOCKEY

9 a.m.

Lakewood at Pinelands

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Williamstown

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

Middle at Gloucester Catholic

Noon

Atlantic City at St. Joseph

Pinelands at Keyport

1 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Woodrow Wilson

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Williamstown at Ocean City

Pinelands at Holmdel

Noon

Southern at Toms River North

4:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Clearview

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments