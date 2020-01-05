Mainland Ocean City boys basketball

Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team plays Ocean City, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic

at Holy Spirit

1:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Haddonfield

5:15 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. The Patrick School

7:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville

Other games

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Millville

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic

at Holy Spirit

Noon

Ocean City vs. Lenape

Other games

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City

7 p.m.

Millville at ACIT

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Brick Township at Howell Ice Arena

