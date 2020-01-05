BOYS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic
at Holy Spirit
1:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Haddonfield
5:15 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. The Patrick School
7:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville
Other games
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Millville
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic
at Holy Spirit
Noon
Ocean City vs. Lenape
Other games
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City
7 p.m.
Millville at ACIT
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Brick Township at Howell Ice Arena
