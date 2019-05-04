032319_spt_rowing

Cedare Creek boys crew members Ryan Jones, right foreground, Nick Coppola, Jimmy Bigelow, Caoir Manson and coxswain Emily Bukoway practice on the Mullica River on Friday.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS CREW

Philadelphia City Championships at Schuylkill River

Begins at 9 a.m.

GIRLS CREW

Philadelphia City Championships at Schuylkill River

Begins at 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Hammonton Tournament semifinals, finals

Times to be announced

BASEBALL

Ocean County Tournament Second Round

12 p.m.

Pinelands at Jackson Memorial

BOYS RUGBY

1 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Jersey Shore RFC

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments