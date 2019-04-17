041819_spt_mainlandglax

BASEBALL

New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference Tournament

First round

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at ACIT

Other games

10 a.m.

Hammonton at Williamstown

2 p.m.

Mainland at Millville

Atlantic City at Pleasantville

3 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Middle Township

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Rancocas Valley at Vineland

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

SOFTBALL

New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference Tournament

First round

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at ACIT

Other games

2 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Township

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

3 p.m.

Buena at Audubon

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Township at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Bridgewater-Raritan at Egg Harbor Township

Delsea at Middle Township

Brick Memorial at Southern

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Absegami at Winslow Township

Hightstown at Southern

4:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Delran

GIRLS LACROSSE

2 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Millville

Absegami at Mainland

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Egg Harbor Township

Barnegat at St. Rose

Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough

4:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial Middle School

BOYS TENNIS

Shore Conference Tournament

Second round

4 p.m.

Pinelands at Marlboro

Other games

3:30 p.m.

Middle Township at Ocean City

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Township at Ocean County Park

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Woodstown at Bridgeton

Wildwood at Highland

TRACK AND FIELD

Cherokee Challenge

at Cherokee

Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Eagle Relays

at Central Reg.

Begins at 4 p.m.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Central

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. ACIT at Buena Vista Country Club

Pinelands vs. Central at Sea Oaks Country Club

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Shawnee at Running Deer Golf Club

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

LEAP Academy University Charter at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Eastern

Fair Lawn, Pennsauken at Southern

5:15 p.m.

Lacey Township at Toms River East

