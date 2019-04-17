BASEBALL
New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference Tournament
First round
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at ACIT
Other games
10 a.m.
Hammonton at Williamstown
2 p.m.
Mainland at Millville
Atlantic City at Pleasantville
3 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Township
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Rancocas Valley at Vineland
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
SOFTBALL
New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference Tournament
First round
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at ACIT
Other games
2 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Township
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
3 p.m.
Buena at Audubon
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Township at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Bridgewater-Raritan at Egg Harbor Township
Delsea at Middle Township
Brick Memorial at Southern
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Absegami at Winslow Township
Hightstown at Southern
4:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Delran
GIRLS LACROSSE
2 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville
Absegami at Mainland
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Egg Harbor Township
Barnegat at St. Rose
Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial Middle School
BOYS TENNIS
Shore Conference Tournament
Second round
4 p.m.
Pinelands at Marlboro
Other games
3:30 p.m.
Middle Township at Ocean City
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Township at Ocean County Park
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Woodstown at Bridgeton
Wildwood at Highland
TRACK AND FIELD
Cherokee Challenge
at Cherokee
Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Eagle Relays
at Central Reg.
Begins at 4 p.m.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Central
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. ACIT at Buena Vista Country Club
Pinelands vs. Central at Sea Oaks Country Club
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Shawnee at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
LEAP Academy University Charter at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Eastern
Fair Lawn, Pennsauken at Southern
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Township at Toms River East
