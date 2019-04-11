BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at St. Augustine Prep
Point Pleasant Boro at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May Reg. at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Millville
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Wildwood Catholic at Buena Reg.
GCIT at Cumberland Reg.
Atlantic City at ACIT
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands Reg. at Southern Reg.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Manchester Reg. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at St. Joseph
OLMA at Buena Reg.
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Triton Reg.
Pinelands Reg. at Southern Reg.
ACIT at Atlantic City
GOLF
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Mainland, at Linwood Country Club
Lacey Twp./Trinity Hall at Point Pleasant Beach, at Pine Barrens Golf Club
4 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp., at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
Ocean City/Atlantic City at Bridgeton, at Centerton Country Club
Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek, at Renault Vineyard Golf
Lower Cape May at Buena Reg.
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest, at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club
Millville at ACIT, at Greentree Golf Club
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph, at Pinelands Golf Club
Jackson Mem./Brick Mem. at Southern Reg., at Hidden Creek Golf Club
Cumberland Reg. at Wildwood, at The Shore Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South, at Bey Lea Golf Club
Cumberland Reg. at Moorestown, at Running Deer Golf Club
4:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Sterling
BOYS/GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.
Barnegat at Holmdel Twilight Series
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at St. Augustine Prep
Ocean City at Vineland
Schalick at Cumberland Reg.
Lacey at Manchester Reg.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Buena Reg. at Absegami
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May Reg. at Middle Twp.
Mainland Reg. at Millville
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Barnegat at Pleasantville
ACIT at Collingswood
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
