Ocean City's vs. Mainland's high school baseball game at Ocean City High School Thursday April 4, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at St. Augustine Prep

Point Pleasant Boro at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township

St. Joseph at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May Reg. at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Millville

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Wildwood Catholic at Buena Reg.

GCIT at Cumberland Reg.

Atlantic City at ACIT

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands Reg. at Southern Reg.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Manchester Reg. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at St. Joseph

OLMA at Buena Reg.

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Triton Reg.

Pinelands Reg. at Southern Reg.

ACIT at Atlantic City

GOLF

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Mainland, at Linwood Country Club

Lacey Twp./Trinity Hall at Point Pleasant Beach, at Pine Barrens Golf Club

4 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp., at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links

Ocean City/Atlantic City at Bridgeton, at Centerton Country Club

Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek, at Renault Vineyard Golf

Lower Cape May at Buena Reg.

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest, at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club

Millville at ACIT, at Greentree Golf Club

Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph, at Pinelands Golf Club

Jackson Mem./Brick Mem. at Southern Reg., at Hidden Creek Golf Club

Cumberland Reg. at Wildwood, at The Shore Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River South, at Bey Lea Golf Club

Cumberland Reg. at Moorestown, at Running Deer Golf Club

4:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Sterling

BOYS/GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.

Barnegat at Holmdel Twilight Series

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at St. Augustine Prep

Ocean City at Vineland

Schalick at Cumberland Reg.

Lacey at Manchester Reg.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Buena Reg. at Absegami

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May Reg. at Middle Twp.

Mainland Reg. at Millville

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Barnegat at Pleasantville

ACIT at Collingswood

5:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River North

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

