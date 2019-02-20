021719_spt_wrestling 8
Buy Now

St. Augustine's Trey Mcleer, left, wrestles Williamstown's Taylor Robinson during District 31 wrestling at Williamstown High School on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Region 7 tournament, at Toms River North

5:30 p.m.

Region 8 tournament, at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals at Absegami H.S.

5 p.m.

(2) St. Augustine Prep vs. (6) Ocean City

7 p.m.

(1) Wildwood Catholic vs. (4) Pleasantville

Other games

4 p.m.

Glassboro at Hammonton

4:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Triton

5 p.m.

Red Bank at Lacey Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Woodstown

Gloucester Tech at Oakcrest

Vineland at Southern

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals at St. Augustine Prep

5 p.m.

(2) Ocean City vs. (6) Wildwood Catholic

7 p.m.

(1) Mainland vs. (4) Middle Twp.

Other games

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Schalick

4:30 p.m.

Gloucester Tech at Wildwood

5 p.m.

Southern at Middletown South

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

Millville at Salem

ICE HOCKEY

State Non-Public Tournament second round

4 p.m.

(5) St. Augustine Prep vs. (12) Pingry, at Igloo Ice Arena

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments