WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Region 7 tournament, at Toms River North
5:30 p.m.
Region 8 tournament, at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals at Absegami H.S.
5 p.m.
(2) St. Augustine Prep vs. (6) Ocean City
7 p.m.
(1) Wildwood Catholic vs. (4) Pleasantville
Other games
4 p.m.
Glassboro at Hammonton
4:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Triton
5 p.m.
Red Bank at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Woodstown
Gloucester Tech at Oakcrest
Vineland at Southern
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals at St. Augustine Prep
5 p.m.
(2) Ocean City vs. (6) Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
(1) Mainland vs. (4) Middle Twp.
Other games
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Schalick
4:30 p.m.
Gloucester Tech at Wildwood
5 p.m.
Southern at Middletown South
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Millville at Salem
ICE HOCKEY
State Non-Public Tournament second round
4 p.m.
(5) St. Augustine Prep vs. (12) Pingry, at Igloo Ice Arena
