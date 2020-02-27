St. Augustine Prep vs Mainland Regional CAL boys semifinals games

St. Augustine’s Matt Delaney #31 attempts a shot against Mainland’s JaQuan Mace #0, left Nana Osunniyi #10, middle and Kareem Spence #2, right during the first half CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

BOYS BASKETBALL

3:45 p.m.

Howell at Lacey Township

4:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

5:30 p.m.

Schalick at Cumberland

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament

Semifinals

5 p.m.

(3) Atlantic City at (2) Ocean City

7 p.m.

(4) Mainland vs. (1) Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Township at Howell

4 p.m.

Buena at Middle Township

Middletown South at Southern

Schalick at Cumberland

Cape May Tech at Oakcrest

Cedar Creek at ACIT

5:30 p.m.

Vineland at Hammonton

ICE HOCKEY

State Non-Public Tournament

First round

4 p.m.

(10) Pingry vs. (7) St. Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena

