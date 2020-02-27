BOYS BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
Howell at Lacey Township
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
5:30 p.m.
Schalick at Cumberland
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament
Semifinals
5 p.m.
(3) Atlantic City at (2) Ocean City
7 p.m.
(4) Mainland vs. (1) Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Township at Howell
4 p.m.
Buena at Middle Township
Middletown South at Southern
Schalick at Cumberland
Cape May Tech at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek at ACIT
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Hammonton
ICE HOCKEY
State Non-Public Tournament
First round
4 p.m.
(10) Pingry vs. (7) St. Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena
