GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Pennsauken Tech at Pleasantville
5:30 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton
Clearview at Hammonton
St Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy
Highland at Cumberland
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Hammonton at Clearview
Cumberland at Highland
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m
Hammonton at Deptford
WRESTLING
10 a.m.
Pennsville at Hammonton
5 p.m.
Winslow at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
Lakewood at Lacey Township
BOYS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Lacey Township
5:30 p.m.
Buena vs. Middle Township at Cape May County Special Services
GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Lacey Township
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Pope John XXIII at Igloo Ice Arena
Lacey Township vs. West Orange at Winding River Ice Rink
7:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Middletown South at Flyers Skate Zone
