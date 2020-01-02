Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball

Ocean City vs Kingsway in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Dec. 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Pennsauken Tech at Pleasantville

5:30 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton

Clearview at Hammonton

St Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy

Highland at Cumberland

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Hammonton at Clearview

Cumberland at Highland

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m

Hammonton at Deptford

WRESTLING

10 a.m.

Pennsville at Hammonton

5 p.m.

Winslow at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

Lakewood at Lacey Township

BOYS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Lacey Township

5:30 p.m.

Buena vs. Middle Township at Cape May County Special Services

GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Lacey Township

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Pope John XXIII at Igloo Ice Arena

Lacey Township vs. West Orange at Winding River Ice Rink

7:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Middletown South at Flyers Skate Zone

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments