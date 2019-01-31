GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Pleasantville
4:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
Pennsville at Wildwood
5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Manchester Township at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Millville at Cedar Creek
Williamstown at Cumberland
Hammonton at Deptford
6:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Camden Tech at 30 Strikes
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Brick Memorial at Lakona Harbor YMCA
4 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Atlantic City
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Delsea vs. Buena at Egg Harbor Township
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
Pleasantville at Buena
Deptford at Hammonton
Wildwood at Pennsville
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
Barnegat at Manchester Township
Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
7 p.m.
Cumberland at Williamstown
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Township vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Egg Harbor Township at King Pin Lanes
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
West Orange at Lacey Township
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Mainland vs. Ocean City at Atlantic City Armory.
Southern Throwdown at Southern Reg.
