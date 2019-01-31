Wildwood Ocean City Girls Basketball
Ocean City High School girls basketball team plays Wildwood High School, at Wildwood, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Pleasantville

4:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Ocean City

Pennsville at Wildwood

5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Manchester Township at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

Millville at Cedar Creek

Williamstown at Cumberland

Hammonton at Deptford

6:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Camden Tech at 30 Strikes

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Brick Memorial at Lakona Harbor YMCA

4 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Atlantic City

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Delsea vs. Buena at Egg Harbor Township

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

Pleasantville at Buena

Deptford at Hammonton

Wildwood at Pennsville

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

Barnegat at Manchester Township

Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

7 p.m.

Cumberland at Williamstown

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

Lacey Township vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. Egg Harbor Township at King Pin Lanes

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

West Orange at Lacey Township

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Mainland vs. Ocean City at Atlantic City Armory.

Southern Throwdown at Southern Reg.

