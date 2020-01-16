BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Bishop Eustace at Egg Harbor Township
Millville vs. Camden Academy Charter at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lacey Township at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Hess School
5:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Middle Township at Cape May County Special Services
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Bishop Eustace at Egg Harbor Township
Millville vs. Camden Academy Charter at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lacey Township at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Hess School
5 p.m.
Moorestown Friends at Vineland
5:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Middle Township at Cape May County Special Services
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Boro
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Camden Tech at CCIT Penn
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Highland
GCIT at Hammonton
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Hammonton at GCIT
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory
Shore Conference schools at Southern Throw Down at Southern Regional
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory
Shore Conference schools at Southern Throw Down at Southern Regional
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Schalick at Hammonton
6 p.m.
St. Augustine at Ocean City
GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River East at Ocean Lanes
Pinelands vs. Lacey Township at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Eastern at Brunswick Cross Key Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River East at Ocean Lanes
Pinelands vs. Lacey Township at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Eastern at Brunswick Cross Key Lanes
ICE HOCKEY
4:20 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Bishop Eustace at Igloo Ice Arena
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.