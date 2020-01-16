Egg Harbor Township vs Mainland swim meet

Egg Harbor Township against Mainland Regional swim meet at Egg Harbor Township Tuesday Jan 14, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

BOYS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Bishop Eustace at Egg Harbor Township

Millville vs. Camden Academy Charter at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lacey Township at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Hess School

5:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Middle Township at Cape May County Special Services

GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Bishop Eustace at Egg Harbor Township

Millville vs. Camden Academy Charter at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lacey Township at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Hess School

5 p.m.

Moorestown Friends at Vineland

5:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Middle Township at Cape May County Special Services

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Boro

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Camden Tech at CCIT Penn

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Highland

GCIT at Hammonton

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Hammonton at GCIT

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory

Shore Conference schools at Southern Throw Down at Southern Regional

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory

Shore Conference schools at Southern Throw Down at Southern Regional

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Schalick at Hammonton

6 p.m.

St. Augustine at Ocean City

GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River East at Ocean Lanes

Pinelands vs. Lacey Township at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Eastern at Brunswick Cross Key Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River East at Ocean Lanes

Pinelands vs. Lacey Township at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Eastern at Brunswick Cross Key Lanes

ICE HOCKEY

4:20 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Bishop Eustace at Igloo Ice Arena

