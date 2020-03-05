St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic vs. St. Joseph during the first half CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

BOYS BASKETBALL

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

5:30 p.m.

(6) Cherokee at (3) Atlantic City

7 p.m.

(16) Egg Harbor Township at (9) Williamstown

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

(12) Pleasantville at (4) West Deptford

S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals

5:30 p.m.

(5) St. Joseph at (4) Holy Cross

7 p.m.

(7) Holy Spirit at (2) Wildwood Catholic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

5:30 p.m.

(9) Atlantic City at (1) Cherokee

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

5:30 p.m.

(6) West Deptford at (3) Middle Township

S.J. Non-Public B quarters

5 p.m.

(10) Gill St. Bernard at (2) Wildwood Catholic

7 p.m.

(8) OLMA at (1) Trenton Cath.

WRESTLING

State individual tournament

at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Noon

Preliminaries

4 p.m.

Pre-quarterfinals

6:15 p.m.

Wrestleback round 1

6:30 p.m.

Girls quarterfinal

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments