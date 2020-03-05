BOYS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
5:30 p.m.
(6) Cherokee at (3) Atlantic City
7 p.m.
(16) Egg Harbor Township at (9) Williamstown
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
(12) Pleasantville at (4) West Deptford
S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals
5:30 p.m.
(5) St. Joseph at (4) Holy Cross
7 p.m.
(7) Holy Spirit at (2) Wildwood Catholic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
5:30 p.m.
(9) Atlantic City at (1) Cherokee
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
5:30 p.m.
(6) West Deptford at (3) Middle Township
S.J. Non-Public B quarters
5 p.m.
(10) Gill St. Bernard at (2) Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
(8) OLMA at (1) Trenton Cath.
WRESTLING
State individual tournament
at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Noon
Preliminaries
4 p.m.
Pre-quarterfinals
6:15 p.m.
Wrestleback round 1
6:30 p.m.
Girls quarterfinal
