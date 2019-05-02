16th Annual Garden State Cup high school golf tournament

Drue Nicholas, St. Augustine Prep competing in the 16th Annual Garden State Cup high school golf tournament at Blue Heron Pines Golf Course Monday April 8, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GOLF

Carl Arena-Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament at Valleybrook Country Club

Begins at 7:30 a.m.

Other matches

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph at Pinelands Golf Course

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Jackson Liberty at Pine Barrens

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Bridgeton

Southern vs. Brick Township, Toms River South at Ocean Acres Country Club

Barnegat vs. Manchester Township at Lakehurst Naval Base

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood at Union League National

Atlantic City vs. St. Augustine Prep at Brigantine Links

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Marlboro at Bella Vista Country Club

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Lenape at Ramblewood Country Club

Lacey Township vs. Wall at Spring Meadows

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Padua at Delcastle Golf Course

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at St. Augustine Prep

ACIT at Vineland

4 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Township

Buena at Cape May Tech

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Millville

Ocean City at Mainland

St. Joseph at Pleasantville

Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

6:30 p.m.

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Vineland

Lakewood at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Absegami

Buena at Cape May Tech

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Township

Millville at Atlantic City

Cumberland at Gloucester Catholic

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township

7 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Mainland at Birch Grove Park

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

South Jersey Track Coaches Association Relays at Delsea Regional

Begins at 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

5:30 p.m.

Middle Township at Haddonfield

6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Egg Harbor Township

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Toms River East at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Winslow Township at Middle Township

Atlantic City at St. Joseph

BOYS TENNIS

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland

Begins at 3 p.m.

Other matches

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Township at Toms River East

3:45 p.m.

Central at Southern

Pinelands at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Winslow Township at Oakcrest

Williamstown at Hammonton

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Pennsauken

Keyport at Barnegat

Lacey Township at Jackson Memorial

4 p.m.

Camden Tech at Pleasantville

5:15 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Kingsway

Southern at Toms River South

