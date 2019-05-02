GOLF
Carl Arena-Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament at Valleybrook Country Club
Begins at 7:30 a.m.
Other matches
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph at Pinelands Golf Course
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Jackson Liberty at Pine Barrens
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Bridgeton
Southern vs. Brick Township, Toms River South at Ocean Acres Country Club
Barnegat vs. Manchester Township at Lakehurst Naval Base
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood at Union League National
Atlantic City vs. St. Augustine Prep at Brigantine Links
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Marlboro at Bella Vista Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Lenape at Ramblewood Country Club
Lacey Township vs. Wall at Spring Meadows
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Padua at Delcastle Golf Course
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at St. Augustine Prep
ACIT at Vineland
4 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Township
Buena at Cape May Tech
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Millville
Ocean City at Mainland
St. Joseph at Pleasantville
Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Vineland
Lakewood at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Absegami
Buena at Cape May Tech
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Township
Millville at Atlantic City
Cumberland at Gloucester Catholic
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township
7 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Mainland at Birch Grove Park
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
South Jersey Track Coaches Association Relays at Delsea Regional
Begins at 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
5:30 p.m.
Middle Township at Haddonfield
6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Egg Harbor Township
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Winslow Township at Middle Township
Atlantic City at St. Joseph
BOYS TENNIS
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland
Begins at 3 p.m.
Other matches
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Township at Toms River East
3:45 p.m.
Central at Southern
Pinelands at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Winslow Township at Oakcrest
Williamstown at Hammonton
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Pennsauken
Keyport at Barnegat
Lacey Township at Jackson Memorial
4 p.m.
Camden Tech at Pleasantville
5:15 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Kingsway
Southern at Toms River South
