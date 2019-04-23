040319_spt_ocbb

On April 2nd, at the 6th ave baseball field in Ocean City, St.Augustine's Hermit's boys baseball plays the Red Raiders, winning 6-0.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BASEBALL

10 a.m.

Toms River South at Southern Reg.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands Reg.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

11 a.m.

Absegami at Mainland Reg.

Millville at Cherry Hill East

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Buena Reg.

Middle Twp. at Pitman

Oakcrest at Cumberland Reg.

St. Augustine Prep at Bishop Eustace Prep

Vineland at Clearview Reg.

Holy Spirit at Hammonton

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

Central Reg. at Southern Reg.

Barnegat at Pinelands Reg.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

11 a.m.

Mainland Reg. at Absegami

OLMA at Bridgeton

Millville at Middle Twp.

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Highland Reg. at Hammonton

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Toms River East at Southern Reg.

Lacey Township at Pinelands Reg.

11 a.m.

Holy Spirit at Mainland Reg.

4 p.m.

Absegami at OLMA, on Neale Road, Glassboro

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Rancocas Valley at Oakcrest

BOYS TENNIS

10 a.m.

West Deptford at Oakcrest

Brick Memorial at Southern Reg.

11 a.m.

Mainland Reg. at Rancocas Valley Reg.

4 p.m.

Highland Reg. at Hammonton

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

11:30 a.m.

Bridgewater Raritan/Southern Reg. at Hunterdon Central

4 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at St. Augustine Prep

GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Schalick/Hammonton at Delsea Reg. at White Oaks C.C.

GIRLS TRACK

4:15 p.m.

Clearview Reg. at Hammonton

BOYS TRACK

4:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Clearview Reg.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments