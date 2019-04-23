BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Toms River South at Southern Reg.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands Reg.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
11 a.m.
Absegami at Mainland Reg.
Millville at Cherry Hill East
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Buena Reg.
Middle Twp. at Pitman
Oakcrest at Cumberland Reg.
St. Augustine Prep at Bishop Eustace Prep
Vineland at Clearview Reg.
Holy Spirit at Hammonton
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Central Reg. at Southern Reg.
Barnegat at Pinelands Reg.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
11 a.m.
Mainland Reg. at Absegami
OLMA at Bridgeton
Millville at Middle Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Highland Reg. at Hammonton
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Toms River East at Southern Reg.
Lacey Township at Pinelands Reg.
11 a.m.
Holy Spirit at Mainland Reg.
4 p.m.
Absegami at OLMA, on Neale Road, Glassboro
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Rancocas Valley at Oakcrest
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
West Deptford at Oakcrest
Brick Memorial at Southern Reg.
11 a.m.
Mainland Reg. at Rancocas Valley Reg.
4 p.m.
Highland Reg. at Hammonton
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
11:30 a.m.
Bridgewater Raritan/Southern Reg. at Hunterdon Central
4 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at St. Augustine Prep
GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Schalick/Hammonton at Delsea Reg. at White Oaks C.C.
GIRLS TRACK
4:15 p.m.
Clearview Reg. at Hammonton
BOYS TRACK
4:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Clearview Reg.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.