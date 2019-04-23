Buena vs. Holy Spirit baseball game

Buena’s Hector Torres #6 slide safely into home plate against Holy Spirit’s Justin Jimenez #27 during high school baseball game at Holy Spirit High School Friday April 12, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer/

BASEBALL

11 a.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Millville

Moorestown at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Penns Grove at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Cherokee

St. Augustine Prep at Buena

Clearview at Cumberland

ACIT at Walsingham Academy (Va.)

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township

12 p.m.

ACIT at Middle Township

4 p.m.

Vineland at Cedar Creek

Buena at Holy Spirit

GOLF

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Cedar Creek, Oakcrest at Renault Golf Course

Wildwood vs. Pitman at Wildwood Country Club

Buena at St. Joseph

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Deptford Township at Pitman Country Club

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Kingsway

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Shawnee at Running Deer Golf Club

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough

11 a.m.

Ocean City at Mainland

4 p.m.

Winslow Township at Cedar Creek

Lawrenceville at St. Augustine Prep

GIRLS LACROSSE

11 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Millville

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Delsea

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Clearview

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.

Red Bank Catholic at Lacey Township

