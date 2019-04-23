BASEBALL
11 a.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Millville
Moorestown at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Penns Grove at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Cherokee
St. Augustine Prep at Buena
Clearview at Cumberland
ACIT at Walsingham Academy (Va.)
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township
12 p.m.
ACIT at Middle Township
4 p.m.
Vineland at Cedar Creek
Buena at Holy Spirit
GOLF
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Cedar Creek, Oakcrest at Renault Golf Course
Wildwood vs. Pitman at Wildwood Country Club
Buena at St. Joseph
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Deptford Township at Pitman Country Club
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Kingsway
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Shawnee at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough
11 a.m.
Ocean City at Mainland
4 p.m.
Winslow Township at Cedar Creek
Lawrenceville at St. Augustine Prep
GIRLS LACROSSE
11 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Millville
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Delsea
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Clearview
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Red Bank Catholic at Lacey Township
