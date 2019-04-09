040519_gal_OCBB
Ocean City's vs. Mainland's high school baseball game at Ocean City High School Thursday April 4, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Northern Burlington at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May Regional

Cedar Creek at Buena Regional

Oakcrest at Mainland Regional

Ocean City at Middle Township

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May Regional

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph

Mainland Regional at Oakcrest

Middle Township at Ocean City

GCIT at Cumberland Regional

GOLF

2:45 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Buena Regional at Blue Heron Pine

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Ocean City, Atlantic City, Vineland at Great Bay Country Club

Millville vs. St. Augustine Prep at Buena Vista Country Club

ACIT at Mainland Regional

Middle Township vs. St. Joseph at Avalon Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. multiple opponents at Ramblewood Golf Course

4 p.m.

Southern Regional vs. Toms River South at Atlantis Golf Course

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Central Regional at Cedar Creek Golf Course

Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Southern Regional vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit

Barnegat at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Williamstown at Absegami

Middle Township at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township at Haddon Township

Winslow Township at Oakcrest

Mainland Regional at St. Augustine Prep

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Millville at Moorestown Friends

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Holy Spirit at Rowan University

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional, Middle Township at Pleasantville

Pinelands Regional, Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Wildwood Catholic at Buena Regional

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional, Pleasantville at Middle Township

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Wildwood Catholic at Buena Regional

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Millville

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

GCIT at Cumberland Regional

Kingsway Regional at Hammonton

