BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Northern Burlington at St. Joseph
4 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May Regional
Cedar Creek at Buena Regional
Oakcrest at Mainland Regional
Ocean City at Middle Township
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May Regional
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at St. Joseph
Mainland Regional at Oakcrest
Middle Township at Ocean City
GCIT at Cumberland Regional
GOLF
2:45 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Buena Regional at Blue Heron Pine
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Ocean City, Atlantic City, Vineland at Great Bay Country Club
Millville vs. St. Augustine Prep at Buena Vista Country Club
ACIT at Mainland Regional
Middle Township vs. St. Joseph at Avalon Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. multiple opponents at Ramblewood Golf Course
4 p.m.
Southern Regional vs. Toms River South at Atlantis Golf Course
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Central Regional at Cedar Creek Golf Course
Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Southern Regional vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit
Barnegat at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Williamstown at Absegami
Middle Township at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township at Haddon Township
Winslow Township at Oakcrest
Mainland Regional at St. Augustine Prep
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Millville at Moorestown Friends
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Holy Spirit at Rowan University
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional, Middle Township at Pleasantville
Pinelands Regional, Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Wildwood Catholic at Buena Regional
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional, Pleasantville at Middle Township
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Wildwood Catholic at Buena Regional
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Millville
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
GCIT at Cumberland Regional
Kingsway Regional at Hammonton
