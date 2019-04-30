BOYS TENNIS
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland High School
Begins at 2 p.m.
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Manchester Regional at Lacey Township
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Highland
Hammonton at Clearview
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Lower Cape May
Manchester Township at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Egg Harbor Township at Middle Township
Highland at Cumberland
Bridgeton vs. Salem
Clearview at Hammonton
Lakewood at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at ACIT
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Lacey Township at Manchester Regional
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Cumberland at Highland
Bridgeton at Salem
Hammonton at Clearview
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
Holy Spirit at Triton
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Millville at Atlantic City
Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Point Pleasant Beach at Barnegat
Mainland at Holy Spirit
Marlboro at Lacey Township
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Township
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Township
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Middle Township
Holy Spirit at Mainland
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Lower Cape May
GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Mainland at Holy Spirit
3:45 p.m.
Middle Township at Lower Cape May
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Millville at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links
Oakcrest vs. St. Joseph at Pineland Country Club
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Atlantic City, Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Atlantis Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Running Deer Golf Club
Hammonton at Highland
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Atlantis Golf Course
Barnegat vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Central at Southern
Barnegat at Toms River East
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Camden Academy Charter
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Brick Township at Southern
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Deptford Township at Cumberland
