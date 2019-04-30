050119_spt_hsbb

St. Augustine’s Ethan Hickson #24 beats the throw at second against Holy Spirit’s JJ. Spotts #2 during the third inning of high school baseball game at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon Tuesday April 30, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS TENNIS

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland High School

Begins at 2 p.m.

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Manchester Regional at Lacey Township

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Highland

Hammonton at Clearview

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Buena at Lower Cape May

Manchester Township at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Egg Harbor Township at Middle Township

Highland at Cumberland

Bridgeton vs. Salem

Clearview at Hammonton

Lakewood at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at ACIT

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Lacey Township at Manchester Regional

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Cumberland at Highland

Bridgeton at Salem

Hammonton at Clearview

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

Holy Spirit at Triton

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Millville at Atlantic City

Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Point Pleasant Beach at Barnegat

Mainland at Holy Spirit

Marlboro at Lacey Township

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Township

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Brick Township

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Middle Township

Holy Spirit at Mainland

5:30 p.m.

Vineland at Ocean City

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Lower Cape May

GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Mainland at Holy Spirit

3:45 p.m.

Middle Township at Lower Cape May

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Millville at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links

Oakcrest vs. St. Joseph at Pineland Country Club

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Atlantic City, Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Atlantis Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea at Running Deer Golf Club

Hammonton at Highland

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Atlantis Golf Course

Barnegat vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Central at Southern

Barnegat at Toms River East

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Camden Academy Charter

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Brick Township at Southern

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Deptford Township at Cumberland

