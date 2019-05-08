BOYS TENNIS
S.J. Group I First Round
(13) Buena at (4) Gateway
(14) Cinnaminson at (3) Middle Township
S.J. Group III First Round
(11) Ocean City at (6) Absegami
(12) Gloucester Tech at (5) Hammonton
(15) Timber Creek at (2) Mainland
(16) Bridgeton at (1) Moorestown
Other games
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cumberland
Barnegat at Neptune
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic
Egg Harbor Township at Millville
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Cape May Tech at St. Joseph
Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May County Park and Zoo
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
Middle Township at Ocean City
Mainland at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Kingsway at Hammonton
Toms River East at Southern
Wildwood at Salem
ACIT at Atlantic City
Caravel at Buena
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland at Vineland
4 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township
Ocean City at Middle Township
Oakcrest at Mainland
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Hammonton at Kingsway
Salem at Wildwood
Atlantic City at ACIT
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
GOLF
2:45 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Holy Spirit at Blue Heron Pine
3:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Ocean City, St. Augustine Prep at Great Bay Country Club
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Middle Township, Buena at Avalon Country Club
Millville vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Clearview at Mainland
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Bey Lea Golf Course
Lacey Township vs. Pinelands, Jackson Liberty at Sea Oaks
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at West Lake Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East, Central at Lacey Township
4:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Shawnee at Medford Lake Country Club
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Holy Spirit at Millville
Mainland at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township
7 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Vineland
Middle Township at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Mainland
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
5 p.m.
Germantown Academy at St. Augustine Prep
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Camden Tech
Cherry Hill West at St. Augustine Prep
