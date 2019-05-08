CAL 2019 Tennis Tournament

It was an all-St. Augustine Prep event at the Cape-Atlantic League Boys Tennis Championships on Thursday in Vineland. Vince Coiro, left, was the runner-up in the singles final. Next to him, Casey Burhanna and Conor Franz won the doubles championship, and Phil Ritchie was the singles champion. On the right, Riley Burhanna and Rob Ritchie were runners up in the doubles final. ‘It’s amazing that everyone in the finals was from our team. That’s a good result for our school and our team,’ Coiro said.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press/

BOYS TENNIS

S.J. Group I First Round

(13) Buena at (4) Gateway

(14) Cinnaminson at (3) Middle Township

S.J. Group III First Round

(11) Ocean City at (6) Absegami

(12) Gloucester Tech at (5) Hammonton

(15) Timber Creek at (2) Mainland

(16) Bridgeton at (1) Moorestown

Other games

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cumberland

Barnegat at Neptune

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic

Egg Harbor Township at Millville

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Cape May Tech at St. Joseph

Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May County Park and Zoo

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

Middle Township at Ocean City

Mainland at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Kingsway at Hammonton

Toms River East at Southern

Wildwood at Salem

ACIT at Atlantic City

Caravel at Buena

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Cumberland at Vineland

4 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

St. Joseph at Cape May Tech

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township

Ocean City at Middle Township

Oakcrest at Mainland

Buena at Our Lady of Mercy

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Hammonton at Kingsway

Salem at Wildwood

Atlantic City at ACIT

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

GOLF

2:45 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Holy Spirit at Blue Heron Pine

3:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Ocean City, St. Augustine Prep at Great Bay Country Club

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Middle Township, Buena at Avalon Country Club

Millville vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Clearview at Mainland

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Bey Lea Golf Course

Lacey Township vs. Pinelands, Jackson Liberty at Sea Oaks

4:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at West Lake Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Toms River East, Central at Lacey Township

4:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Shawnee at Medford Lake Country Club

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Holy Spirit at Millville

Mainland at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township

7 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Vineland

Middle Township at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Mainland

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

5 p.m.

Germantown Academy at St. Augustine Prep

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Camden Tech

Cherry Hill West at St. Augustine Prep

