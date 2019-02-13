BOYS SWIMMING
S.J. Public B Championship
6:30 p.m.
(1) Mainland Regional vs. (2) Ocean City at Gloucester Tech
S.J. Public C championship
(1) Barnegat vs. (2) Cedar Creek at Gloucester Tech
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Arthur P. Schalick
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Cape May Tech
Cumberland Regional at Bridgeton
St. Joseph at Hammonton
7 p.m.
Pinelands Regional at Keyport High School
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian
Pilgrim at Baptist
5 p.m.
Southern Regional at Camden Tech
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Arthur P. Schalick
7 p.m.
Cumberland Regional at Bridgeton
St. Joseph at Hammonton
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.