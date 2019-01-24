GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Camden
St. Joseph at Buena Reg.
4:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Pitman at Millville
Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech
Pinelands Reg. at Lakewood
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May Reg.
6:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Haddonfield Memorial at Cherry Hill East
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Salem Tech at Cape May Tech
5:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland Reg.
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Lacey Township vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Point Pleasant Memorial Middle School
Lakewood at Pinelands Reg.
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Middle Township
Absegami at Holy Spirit
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Mainland Reg. at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center
5:15 p.m.
Cumberland Reg. vs. Williamstown at Gloucester Tech
5:30 p.m.
Middle Township vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May County Special Services
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Mainland Reg. at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center
5:15 p.m.
Cumberland Reg. vs. Williamstown at Gloucester Tech
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Bergen Catholic at Igloo Ice Arena
8:45 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. West Orange at South Mountain Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Shore Conference Championships at Bennett Center, Toms River
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Gloucester Tech at ACIT
WRESTLING
Shore Conference Tournament at Red Bank Reg.
6 p.m.
Mainland Reg. at Senaca
