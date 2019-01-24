GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Camden

St. Joseph at Buena Reg.

4:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

5:15 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Pitman at Millville

Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech

Pinelands Reg. at Lakewood

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May Reg.

6:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Haddonfield Memorial at Cherry Hill East

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Salem Tech at Cape May Tech

5:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Mainland Reg.

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Lacey Township vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Point Pleasant Memorial Middle School

Lakewood at Pinelands Reg.

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May Reg. at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Middle Township

Absegami at Holy Spirit

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Mainland Reg. at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center

5:15 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. vs. Williamstown at Gloucester Tech

5:30 p.m.

Middle Township vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May County Special Services

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Mainland Reg. at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center

5:15 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. vs. Williamstown at Gloucester Tech

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Bergen Catholic at Igloo Ice Arena

8:45 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. West Orange at South Mountain Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Shore Conference Championships at Bennett Center, Toms River

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Gloucester Tech at ACIT

WRESTLING

Shore Conference Tournament at Red Bank Reg.

6 p.m.

Mainland Reg. at Senaca

