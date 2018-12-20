BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland Regional
Cedar Creek vs Cape May Tech, at Cape May County Special Services
St. Augustine Prep at Vineland
7:45 p.m.
Cumberland Regional vs Clearview Regional, at Gloucester County Institute of Technology
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland Regional
Cedar Creek vs Cape May Tech, at Cape May County Special Services
4:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs Oakcrest, at Hamilton Township Hess School
7:45 p.m.
Cumberland Regional vs Clearview Regional, at Gloucester County Institute of Technology
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional, St. Augustine Prep vs Atlantic City, at Atlantic City Armory
4:30 p.m.
Egg Relays, at Bennett Complex, Toms River
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4:30 p.m.
Egg Relays, at Bennett Complex, Toms River
BOYS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs Lacey Township, at Ocean Lanes
3:30 p.m.
Southern Regional vs Toms River North at Ocean Lanes
Pinelands Regional vs Manchester Township, at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs Hammonton, at King Pin Lanes
St. Augustine Prep vs Cherry Hill West, at Brunswick Zone
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs Lacey Township, atOcean Lanes
3:30 p.m.
Southern Regional vs Toms River North at Ocean Lanes
Pinelands Regional vs Manchester Township, at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs Hammonton, at King Pin Lanes
BOYS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Kings Christian Academy at Pilgrim Academy
5:30 p.m.
Camden Academy at Bridgeton
Buena Regional at Pennsville Memorial
Hammonton at Gloucester
6 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Brick Township at Southern Regional
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township
Pinelands Regional at Lakewood
7 p.m.
Middle Township at St. Joseph
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
Cumberland Regional at Gloucester Catholic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
Kings Christian Academy at Pilgrim Academy
4 p.m.
Penns Grove at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena Regional
4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Middle Township
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
Clayton at Cumberland Regional
Wildwood at Triton Regional
Gloucester at Hammonton
6:30 p.m.
Southern Regional at Brick Township
Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough
Lakewood at Pinelands Regional
