Holy Spirit vs Cape May Tech Swim Meet
Buy Now

Holy Spirit’s Riley Hackett wins the 100 backstroke in the coed meet in 1:06.04. The Spartans switched back to a coed team this season as they only have four boys and 14 girls on the team. View more photos from the meet at HSLive.me.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland Regional

Cedar Creek vs Cape May Tech, at Cape May County Special Services

St. Augustine Prep at Vineland

7:45 p.m.

Cumberland Regional vs Clearview Regional, at Gloucester County Institute of Technology

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland Regional

Cedar Creek vs Cape May Tech, at Cape May County Special Services

4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs Oakcrest, at Hamilton Township Hess School

7:45 p.m.

Cumberland Regional vs Clearview Regional, at Gloucester County Institute of Technology

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional, St. Augustine Prep vs Atlantic City, at Atlantic City Armory

4:30 p.m.

Egg Relays, at Bennett Complex, Toms River

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4:30 p.m.

Egg Relays, at Bennett Complex, Toms River

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs Lacey Township, at Ocean Lanes

3:30 p.m.

Southern Regional vs Toms River North at Ocean Lanes

Pinelands Regional vs Manchester Township, at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs Hammonton, at King Pin Lanes

St. Augustine Prep vs Cherry Hill West, at Brunswick Zone

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs Lacey Township, atOcean Lanes

3:30 p.m.

Southern Regional vs Toms River North at Ocean Lanes

Pinelands Regional vs Manchester Township, at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs Hammonton, at King Pin Lanes

BOYS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Kings Christian Academy at Pilgrim Academy

5:30 p.m.

Camden Academy at Bridgeton

Buena Regional at Pennsville Memorial

Hammonton at Gloucester

6 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Brick Township at Southern Regional

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township

Pinelands Regional at Lakewood

7 p.m.

Middle Township at St. Joseph

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

Cumberland Regional at Gloucester Catholic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

Kings Christian Academy at Pilgrim Academy

4 p.m.

Penns Grove at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at Buena Regional

4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Middle Township

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

Clayton at Cumberland Regional

Wildwood at Triton Regional

Gloucester at Hammonton

6:30 p.m.

Southern Regional at Brick Township

Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough

Lakewood at Pinelands Regional

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments