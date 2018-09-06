BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Middle Township
Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville
Holy Spirit at Buena
Lacey Township at Rumson
Toms River East at Pinelands
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
4 p.m.
Mainland at Lower Cape May
St. Joseph at Cumberland
Barnegat at Keyport
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Manchester Township at Southern
Buena at Holy Spirit
Rumson at Lacey Township
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Keyport at Barnegat
6:30 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Pinelands at Toms River East
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Buena at St. Joseph
Lakewood at Lacey Township
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Haddonfield
Cumberland at Delsea
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Southern at Toms River East
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Lacey Township at Lakewood
Pinelands at Manchester Township
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Schalick
Cumberland at Woodstown
Pennsville at Hammonton
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic Tech at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic
5:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands
5:45 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
