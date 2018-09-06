Ocean City Girls Soccer Preview
Buy Now

Ocean City’s Tori Rolls,12th grade in action in a scrimmage. Aug.24, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Hammonton at Middle Township

Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville

Holy Spirit at Buena

Lacey Township at Rumson

Toms River East at Pinelands

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

4 p.m.

Mainland at Lower Cape May

St. Joseph at Cumberland

Barnegat at Keyport

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Manchester Township at Southern

Buena at Holy Spirit

Rumson at Lacey Township

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Keyport at Barnegat

6:30 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Pinelands at Toms River East

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Buena at St. Joseph

Lakewood at Lacey Township

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Haddonfield

Cumberland at Delsea

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Southern at Toms River East

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Lacey Township at Lakewood

Pinelands at Manchester Township

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Schalick

Cumberland at Woodstown

Pennsville at Hammonton

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic Tech at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Lakewood at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic

5:15 p.m.

Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands

5:45 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

