FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Atlantic City at Mainland Regional
Lower Cape May Regional at Buena Regional
Vineland at Bridgeton
Pinelands Regional at Donovan Catholic
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Middle Township at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township
6:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township
GIRLS TENNIS
3 p.m.
Mainland Regional at Oakcrest
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
Hammonton at Schalick
Ocean City at Middle Township
Millville at Cumberland Regional
Atlantic City at Vineland
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township
Shore Conference Tournament
4 p.m.
Pinelands Regional at Freehold Township
Barnegat at Middletown
Southern Regional at Jackson Memorial
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Mainland Regional at Absegami
Lacey Township at Barnegat
Egg Harbor Township at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May Regional
Middle Township at ACIT
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
5 p.m.
LEAP Academy at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
5:15 p.m.
Brick Township at Southern Regional
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Middle Township at Mainland Regional
ACIT at Egg Harbor Township
Ocean City at Oakcrest
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
Millville at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township at ACIT
4 p.m.
Mainland Regional at Middle Township
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Camden Tech at Cape May Tech
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.