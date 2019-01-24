012319_gal_acitgbb
ACIT against Atlantic City's during the first half of the girls basketball game at ACIT High School Tuesday Jan 22, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ACIT at Vineland

4:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Pitman

5:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Highland at Cumberland

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Lacey Township

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Egg Harbor Township

Pitman at Wildwood

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Township at Southern

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Vineland at ACIT

Cumberland at Highland

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services School

4:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest at Hess School

BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING

3:30 p.m.

Varsity Diving Championships at Gloucester Tech

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:30 p.m.

Millville vs. Buena at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Penns Grove at Oakcrest

7 p.m.

Williamstown at Vineland

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Shore Conference Tournament at Finnegan’s Bowling Center

BOYS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Cherry Hill West at The Big Event

