GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ACIT at Vineland
4:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Pitman
5:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Highland at Cumberland
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Lacey Township
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Egg Harbor Township
Pitman at Wildwood
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Township at Southern
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Vineland at ACIT
Cumberland at Highland
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services School
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING
3:30 p.m.
Varsity Diving Championships at Gloucester Tech
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Buena at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Penns Grove at Oakcrest
7 p.m.
Williamstown at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Shore Conference Tournament at Finnegan’s Bowling Center
BOYS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Cherry Hill West at The Big Event
