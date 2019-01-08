Wildwood Catholic boys basketball
Taj Thweatt shoots a free throw for the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team during its game against The Patrick School at the Seagull Classic in Absecon on Sunday.

 Michael McGarry / Staff Writer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Oakcrest

Salem at Wildwood

5:30 p.m.

Middle Township at Mainland

Cumberland at Gloucester Tech

Hammonton at Kingsway

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

Barnegat at Manchester Township

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

Kingsway at Hammonton

Wildwood at Salem

6 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine Prep

6:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

Manchester Township at Barnegat

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Mainland at Millville

6 p.m.

Haddon Township at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center

Barnegat vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Center

Middle Township at Holy Spirit

Mainland at Atlantic City

4:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Buena

7:45 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Glassboro at Gloucester Tech

8 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Camp Zehnder

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Egg Harbor Township at St. Augustine Prep

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Atlantic Tech at King Pin Lanes.

Hammonton vs. Kingsway at Di Donato’s Bowling Center.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Throwdown at Cherokee

4 p.m.

Colts Neck Invitational at Toms River Bubble

