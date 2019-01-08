GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Oakcrest
Salem at Wildwood
5:30 p.m.
Middle Township at Mainland
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
Hammonton at Kingsway
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
Barnegat at Manchester Township
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
Kingsway at Hammonton
Wildwood at Salem
6 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine Prep
6:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
Manchester Township at Barnegat
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Mainland at Millville
6 p.m.
Haddon Township at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center
Barnegat vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Center
Middle Township at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Buena
7:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Glassboro at Gloucester Tech
8 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Camp Zehnder
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Egg Harbor Township at St. Augustine Prep
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Atlantic Tech at King Pin Lanes.
Hammonton vs. Kingsway at Di Donato’s Bowling Center.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:30 p.m.
Cherokee Throwdown at Cherokee
4 p.m.
Colts Neck Invitational at Toms River Bubble
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.