GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Middle Township at Absegami
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Millville
Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Atlantic Tech at Southern
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
Jackson Memorial at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at West Deptford
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
New Egypt at Lacey Township
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Township
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
St. Joseph at Pleasantville
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit
Pinelands at Jackson Memorial
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Delsea
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Southern at Atlantic Tech
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Pinelands at Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Clearview
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5:15 p.m.
Red Bank Catholic at Pinelands
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.