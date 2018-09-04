Ocean City Girls Soccer Preview
Ocean City’s Soccer player Delaney Lappin, 11th grade in action.. Aug.24, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Middle Township at Absegami

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Mainland at Millville

Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Atlantic Tech at Southern

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

Jackson Memorial at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at West Deptford

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

New Egypt at Lacey Township

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Township

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

St. Joseph at Pleasantville

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit

Pinelands at Jackson Memorial

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Delsea

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Southern at Atlantic Tech

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City

Pinelands at Southern

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Clearview

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5:15 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic at Pinelands

