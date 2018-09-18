110417_spt_sjcrosscountry 10
Members of the Mainland Regional boys team run during the Group III cross country sectional championship at Delsea on Saturday, November 4, 2017. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

ACIT, Absegami at Bridgeton

Mainland Regional at Ocean City

Buena Regional, Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May Regional

Donovan Catholic, Barnegat, Lacey Township at Ocean County Park

Cedar Creek, Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Pinelands Regional, Jackson Liberty, Manchester at Ocean County Park

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

Middle Township, Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Atlantic City at Vineland

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep, Atlantic City at Vineland

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Buena Regional

Barnegat at Pinelands Regional

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May Regional

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township

Central Regional at Southern Regional

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland Regional

Buena Regional at Cedar Creek

Barnegat at Pemberton

Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City

Pinelands at Lakewood

Lower Cape May Regional at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Millville at Middle Township

Atlantic City at Vineland

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at ACIT

Mainland Regional at Middle Township

Pinelands Regional at Barnegat

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May Regional at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Toms River North at Southern Regional

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cumberland Christian

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Wildwood Catholic

Toms River East at Southern Regional

ACIT at Northern Burlington

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Bridgeton

Barnegat at Lakewood

Southern Regional at Toms River East

​Contact: 609-272-7210

KAuble@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAuble

