GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Atlantic Tech at Bridgeton
Atlantic City at Vineland
Pinelands at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Highland
Pitman at Wildwood
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
4:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Clearview
7 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Bridgeton at Atlantic Tech
Vineland at Atlantic City
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Lacey Township at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
4:15 p.m.
Clearview at Hammonton
5 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at St. Augustine
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township
Middle Township at St. Joseph
Mainland at Millville
Oakcrest at Buena
Ocean City at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Highland at Cumberland
4:15 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Clearview at Hammonton
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Absegami
Bridgeton at Mainland
Cedar Creek at Middle Township
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at Millville
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Southern at Central
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Gloucester Tech
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at St. Augustine Prep
Manchester Township at Barnegat
Bridgeton vs. Egg Harbor Township vs. Vineland at Ocean City
Cedar Creek vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Middle Township vs. Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Millville vs. Atlantic Tech vs. Mainland at Atlantic City
Oakcrest vs. Cape May Tech at Buena
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Ocean County Park
4:15 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Kingsway
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Township at Barnegat
Bridgeton vs. Egg Harbor Township vs. Vineland at Ocean City
Cedar Creek vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Middle Township vs. Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Millville vs. Atlantic Tech vs. Mainland at Atlantic City
Oakcrest vs. Cape May Tech at Buena
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Ocean County Park
4:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Kingsway
