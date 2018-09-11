Holy Spirit Field Hockey Preview
Holy Spirit's Kaylee Lamaine (left) and Kelly Walsh preparing before a game. Sept. 4, 2018,

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Atlantic Tech at Bridgeton

Atlantic City at Vineland

Pinelands at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Highland

Pitman at Wildwood

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

4:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Clearview

7 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Bridgeton at Atlantic Tech

Vineland at Atlantic City

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Lacey Township at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

4:15 p.m.

Clearview at Hammonton

5 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at St. Augustine

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township

Middle Township at St. Joseph

Mainland at Millville

Oakcrest at Buena

Ocean City at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Highland at Cumberland

4:15 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Clearview at Hammonton

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Absegami

Bridgeton at Mainland

Cedar Creek at Middle Township

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Atlantic City at Millville

Buena at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Southern at Central

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Gloucester Tech

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at St. Augustine Prep

Manchester Township at Barnegat

Bridgeton vs. Egg Harbor Township vs. Vineland at Ocean City

Cedar Creek vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Middle Township vs. Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

Millville vs. Atlantic Tech vs. Mainland at Atlantic City

Oakcrest vs. Cape May Tech at Buena

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Ocean County Park

4:15 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea at Kingsway

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Township at Barnegat

Bridgeton vs. Egg Harbor Township vs. Vineland at Ocean City

Cedar Creek vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Middle Township vs. Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

Millville vs. Atlantic Tech vs. Mainland at Atlantic City

Oakcrest vs. Cape May Tech at Buena

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Ocean County Park

4:45 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea at Kingsway

