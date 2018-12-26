BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
At Wildwoods Convention Center
Bill Osborn Memorial
1:30 p.m.: Match, Civics, Sciences (Pa.) vs. Winslow Township
3 p.m.: Mervo (Md.) vs. Holy Spirit
GWITDA Showcase
4:30 p.m.: Bishop Eustace vs. Egg Harbor Township
Bernie McCracken Memorial
6 p.m.: Father Judge (Pa.) vs. Montgomery Blair (Md.)
7:30 p.m.: Absegami vs. Wildwood
Bull Dawg Classic
At Rumson Fair-Haven
5:30 p.m.: St. Peter’s Prep vs. Barnegat
Pemberton Tournament
At Pemberton
Noon: St. Joseph vs. Bordentown
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Score at the Shore
At Southern Regional
1:30 p.m.: Mainland Regional vs. Middle Township
3:15 p.m.: Lenape vs. Southern Regional
KSA Holiday Tournament
Red Bracket
at Orlando, Florida
7 p.m.: Ocean City vs. Windemere (Fla.)
