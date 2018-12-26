Mainland Ocean City Girls Basketball
Mainland Regional High School's girls basketball team plays Ocean City, in Linwood, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

At Wildwoods Convention Center

Bill Osborn Memorial

1:30 p.m.: Match, Civics, Sciences (Pa.) vs. Winslow Township

3 p.m.: Mervo (Md.) vs. Holy Spirit

GWITDA Showcase

4:30 p.m.: Bishop Eustace vs. Egg Harbor Township

Bernie McCracken Memorial

6 p.m.: Father Judge (Pa.) vs. Montgomery Blair (Md.)

7:30 p.m.: Absegami vs. Wildwood

Bull Dawg Classic

At Rumson Fair-Haven

5:30 p.m.: St. Peter’s Prep vs. Barnegat

Pemberton Tournament

At Pemberton

Noon: St. Joseph vs. Bordentown

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Score at the Shore

At Southern Regional

1:30 p.m.: Mainland Regional vs. Middle Township

3:15 p.m.: Lenape vs. Southern Regional

KSA Holiday Tournament

Red Bracket

at Orlando, Florida

7 p.m.: Ocean City vs. Windemere (Fla.)

