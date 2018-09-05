Mainland Boys Soccer Preview
Mainland’s Devon Ford in a drill during practice. Aug.28, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

4 p.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

Hammonton at Gloucester Tech

Mater Dei Prep at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

4 p.m.

Manalapan at Southern

Cumberland at Cherry Hill East

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

6 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Toms River South at Southern

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Shawnee

Vineland at Glassboro

Barnegat at Mater Dei Prep

GIRLS TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Southern

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City a Absegami

Bridgeton at Millville

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Buena at Middle Township

Vineland at Mainland

Cumberland at Delsea

Lakewood at Barnegat

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Lacey Township at Toms River East

4 p.m.

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lenape at Absegami

Gloucester Tech at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Seneca

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Camden Academy Charter

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Toms River East

