GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
4 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
Hammonton at Gloucester Tech
Mater Dei Prep at Barnegat
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
4 p.m.
Manalapan at Southern
Cumberland at Cherry Hill East
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Toms River South at Southern
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Shawnee
Vineland at Glassboro
Barnegat at Mater Dei Prep
GIRLS TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Southern
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City a Absegami
Bridgeton at Millville
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Buena at Middle Township
Vineland at Mainland
Cumberland at Delsea
Lakewood at Barnegat
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Lacey Township at Toms River East
4 p.m.
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lenape at Absegami
Gloucester Tech at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Seneca
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Camden Academy Charter
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River East
