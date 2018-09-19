091818_spt_middle

Oakcrest's Shawn McCourt #14, foreground drives past Middle Township's Brendon Bartha #16, background during boys soccer game at Middle Township High School Monday Sept 17, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Millville at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Holy Spirit

Buena at Pleasantville

Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic

St. Joseph at Cape May Tech

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Deptford

Delsea at Hammonton

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

6:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Ocean City

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Bridgeton at Paulsboro

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

Holy Spirit at Millville

Pleasantville at Buena

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township

Cape May Tech at St. Joseph

Ocean City at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Deptford Township at Cumberland

Hammonton at Delsea

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Deptford Township at Cumberland

Hammonton at Delsea

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

Buena a Cedar Creek

Cumberland at Pitman

Middle Township at Holy Spirit

Millville at Ocean City

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Wildwood Catholic

Lacey Township at Barnegat

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5:15 p.m.

Brick Township at Southern

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic Tech vs. Absegami at Bridgeton

Donovan Catholic vs. Lacey Township vs. Barnegat at Ocean County Park

