GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Millville at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Holy Spirit
Buena at Pleasantville
Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Deptford
Delsea at Hammonton
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
6:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Ocean City
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Bridgeton at Paulsboro
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Holy Spirit at Millville
Pleasantville at Buena
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township
Cape May Tech at St. Joseph
Ocean City at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Deptford Township at Cumberland
Hammonton at Delsea
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Deptford Township at Cumberland
Hammonton at Delsea
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
Buena a Cedar Creek
Cumberland at Pitman
Middle Township at Holy Spirit
Millville at Ocean City
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Wildwood Catholic
Lacey Township at Barnegat
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5:15 p.m.
Brick Township at Southern
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic Tech vs. Absegami at Bridgeton
Donovan Catholic vs. Lacey Township vs. Barnegat at Ocean County Park
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic Tech vs. Absegami at Bridgeton
Donovan Catholic vs. Lacey Township vs. Barnegat at Ocean County Park
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.