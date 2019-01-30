The Atlantic City and Pleasantville high school boys basketball teams will meet 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the traditional final game of the Battle of the Bay.
Here is a look back at their Battle by the Bay rivalry. Atlantic City leads the series 17-6 and has won 10 straight.
1995: Pleasantville 71, Atlantic City 70
1996: Pleasantville 79, Atlantic City 73
1997: Pleasantville 99, Atlantic City 79
1998: Teams Did Not Play
1999: Atlantic City 71, Pleasantville 58
2000: Atlantic City 78, Pleasantville 71
2001: Pleasantville 77, Atlantic City 66
2002: Atlantic City 97, Pleasantville 75
2003: Atlantic City 71, Pleasantville 66
2004: Pleasantville 80, Atlantic City 70
2005: Atlantic City 78, Pleasantville 55
2006: Atlantic City 75, Pleasantville 49
2007: Atlantic City 78, Pleasantville 70
2008: Pleasantville 51, Atlantic City 33
2009: Atlantic City 71, Pleasantville 28
2010: Atlantic City 65, Pleasantville 63
2011: Atlantic City 69, Pleasantville 67
2012: Atlantic City 67, Pleasantville 51
2013: Atlantic City 61, Pleasantville 39
2014: Atlantic City 85, Pleasantville 52
2015: Atlantic City 69, Pleasantville 41
2016: Atlantic City 70, Pleasantville 53
2017: Atlantic City 73, Pleasantville 54
2018: Atlantic City 72, Pleasantville 56
