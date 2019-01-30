Vikings bow to Hermits, sink Greyounds at Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville's Mike Wilson (24) goes up for a rebound against Atlantic City in the Battle by the Bay finale.

The Atlantic City and Pleasantville high school boys basketball teams will meet 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the traditional final game of the Battle of the Bay.

Here is a look back at their Battle by the Bay rivalry. Atlantic City leads the series 17-6 and has won 10 straight.

1995: Pleasantville 71, Atlantic City 70

1996: Pleasantville 79, Atlantic City 73

1997: Pleasantville 99, Atlantic City 79

1998: Teams Did Not Play

1999: Atlantic City 71, Pleasantville 58

2000: Atlantic City 78, Pleasantville 71

2001: Pleasantville 77, Atlantic City 66

2002: Atlantic City 97, Pleasantville 75

2003: Atlantic City 71, Pleasantville 66

2004: Pleasantville 80, Atlantic City 70

2005: Atlantic City 78, Pleasantville 55

2006: Atlantic City 75, Pleasantville 49

2007: Atlantic City 78, Pleasantville 70

2008: Pleasantville 51, Atlantic City 33

2009: Atlantic City 71, Pleasantville 28

2010: Atlantic City 65, Pleasantville 63

2011: Atlantic City 69, Pleasantville 67

2012: Atlantic City 67, Pleasantville 51

2013: Atlantic City 61, Pleasantville 39

2014: Atlantic City 85, Pleasantville 52

2015: Atlantic City 69, Pleasantville 41

2016: Atlantic City 70, Pleasantville 53

2017: Atlantic City 73, Pleasantville 54

2018: Atlantic City 72, Pleasantville 56

 

