Lorena Saavedra won first singles to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls tennis team to a 3-2 victory over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match Monday.
Saavedra defeated Yani Mcneil 6-0, 6-0.
The Greyhounds' Tenaj Beaumont defeated Bianca Gamadia 6-0, 6-0 in second singles. Pleasantville's Imane Wicks defeated Melanie Torres 6-0, 6-0 in thirds singles.
The Spartans improved to 17-2. The Greyhounds fell to 4-11.
The Spartans' Emily Gresham and Katie Deritis defeated Diana St. Marti and Keanni Dupont 6-0, 6-1 in first doubles. Holy Spirit's Cassidy Ross and Marlea Shannon defeated Ke'Najia Jamison and Ah'lajzlah Gainer 6-1, 6 in second doubles.
Vineland 4,
Atlantic City 1
At Atlantic City
Singles— Juliette Loftus AC d. Julia Holmes 7-6, 6-1; Krishna Patel V d. Madison Condurso 6-2, 7-6; Lily Fisher V d. Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles— Marissa Marchese-Kyra Hall V d. Emily Monacello-Kylie Kaukeano 6-1, 6-1; Isabella Cagno-Sydney Cherwein V d. Serena Su-Ajra Jabin 6-0, 6-0
Records—Vineland 1-9; Atlantic City 5-12.
Mainland Reg. 5,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
At Woodstown
Singles— Khushi Thakkar d. Samantha Phung 6-3, 7-6; Madi Hafetz d. Ema Cadacio 6-1, 6-3; Charlotte Walcoff d. Jamie Theophall 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.
Doubles— Hannah Carson-Anna Geubtner M d. Tiffany Tran-Lauren Theophall 7-6, 6-2; Anusha Yangala-Ella Post M d. Cecilia Munoz-Madison Braithwaite 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
Records—WMainland 16-2; Egg Harbor Twp. 13-4.
Oakcrest 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
At Oakcrest
Singles— Saloni Garg d. Annika Marks 6-0, 6-2; Sydney Groen d. Charlotte Squillace 6-1, 6-0; Alexa Petrosh d. Amanda Bogel 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles— Cece Capone-Alexi Phommathep d. Katrina Frey-Gianna Balestriere 6-0, 6-1; Kylee Astleford-Hannah Derringer d. Sophia Elliott-Emma Nolan 6-2, 6-1.
Records— Oakcrest 18-6; Wildwood Catholic 2-12.
Woodstown 5,
Wildwood 0
At Woodstown
Singles—Hannah Carter WT d. Laila Rios 6-0, 6-0. Madeline Melle WT d. Shayna Carter 6-0, 6-0. Megan Pedrick WT d. India McClendon 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Grace Nichterlein and Isabella Kurpis WT d. Marisa Gomez and Laura Palaicios 6-0, 6-3. Allison Petrin and Mary Pietrowski WT d. Faith Hurst and Emeli Matias 6-2, 6-1.
Records—Woodstown 18-5, Wildwood 3-10.
Toms River South 4,
Southern Reg. 1
At Toms River South
Singles— Jayna Dunwoody SR d. Brianna Weltner 6-0, 6-1; Ashley Hartman TR d. Ella Brown 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Megan Ryan TR d. Cristina Ciborowski 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles— Emily Latshaw-Emma Grunin TR d. Gabby Bates and Sarah Pampalone 6-1, 6-2; Janelle Blaszka-Abbie Gresek TR d. Tiffany Ortner-Erica Scheinberg 6-1, 6-1
Records— Toms River South 13-5; Southern Reg. 16-6.
From Friday
Mainland Reg. 5,
Atlantic City 0
At Mainland
Singles— Khushi Thakkar d. Juliette Loftus 6-1, 6-0; Madi Hafetz d. Mayla Burns 6-0, 6-1; Charlotte Walcoff d. Arpa Shamsum 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Hannah Carson-Anna Geubtner d. Emily Monacello-Kylie Kaukeano 6-3, 6-2; Ella Post-Anusha Yangala d. Serena Su-Ajra Jabin 6-3, 6-2.
Records—Mainland 15-2.
