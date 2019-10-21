Megan McCully, Vanessa Mason and Jenna Bradberry each scored to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Lower Cape May in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Monday.
Morgan Keil made eight saves for the Spartans.
Holy Spirit and the Caper Tigers were scoreless at halftime.
The Caper Tigers’ Kiara Soto made 12 saves.
The Spartans improved to 10-6 , while Lower Cape May dropped to 3-14-1.
(4) Shawnee 4
(5) Millville 1
The fourth-seeded Renegades beat the fifth-seeded Thunderbolts in the Coaches Tournament quarterfinals. Shawnee advances to the semifinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday at DeCou Field in Cherry Hill.
Millville is ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, while Shawnee is ranked seventh.
Other games
Cedar Creek 5,
ACIT 1
Alicia Jones scored three goals for the Pirates (12-6-1). Corissa Robbins had three assists. Haley Wyld and Corinne Morgan each scored once. Olivia Vanelli made six saves.
Hailey Gould scored the lone goal for ACIT (8-11). Hailey Haas had the assist. Rosa Urtado made 14 saves.
Seneca 2
Hammonton 2 (2OT)
Alyssa Whittaker and Sarah Mento each scored once for the Blue Devils (6-9-2).
Kendall Stansbury had an assist.
Sophia Cooper scored twice for Seneca (5-11-3).
Wildwood Catholic 2,
Cape May Tech 0
Marianna Papazoglou and Roan Jacquelin each scored once for the Crusaders (8-5-3). Ivy Bolle had two assists. Leona Macrina made four saves.
Hailey Pinto made 12 saves for the Hawks (5-11).
Central Reg. 1,
Southern Reg. 0
Alexandra Foca scored for Central (7-10) off an assist from Grace Konfederak in the Shore Conference game.
Rachel Wilfred made 10 saves. for the Golden Eagles.
The Rams fell to 7-6-1.
Jackson Liberty 6
Barnegat 1
Sienna Boan scored three goals for Jackson Liberty (8-9). Kristina Gunusen and Alyssa Galayda each scored once.
Jillian Jankowski scored for the Bengals (8-9). Adrianna Kappmeier had the assist.
From Friday
Cedar Creek 3
Hammonton 2
Corinne Morgan scored twice for the Pirates (11-6-1). Alicia Jones scored once. Corissa Robbins, Abigail McGinley and Kayla Jacobo each had an assist.
Olivia Vanelli made 14 saves.
Sarah Mento and Alyssa Cicatiello each scored once for the Blue Devils (6-9-1). Emma Peretti made 10 saves.
Middle Twp. 7
Atlantic City 0
Kira Sides scored three goals and had an assist for the Panthers (6-10). Emily Mendel, Karlee Metz, Brianna Robinson and Lauren Nelson each scored once. Mendel, Madyn McAnaney, Anna Bond and Eva Dimitrov each had an assist. Brynn Bock and Ciara DiMauro combined for three saves.
The Vikings fell to 2-8.
SJ Coaches Tournament, round two
Ocean City 2,
Williamstown 1
Faith Slimmer scored the first goal for Ocean City on an assist from Summer Reimet.
Paige Panico scored the winning goal with an assist by Hope Slimmer. Abbey Fenton made five saves.
Adrianna Cirucci scored on a penalty kick for Williamstown. Madison Miskar had nine saves.
The Red Raiders will play Rancocas Valley in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at DeCou Fields in Cherry Hill.
