ABSECON - The Holy Spirit girls basketball team earned its first win of the season Saturday morning.
Zhyana Young scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Spartans to a 45-36 win over Delsea Regional in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit.
Young sank 6 of 10 shots and also had two steals. Sophia Pasquale scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Spartans.
Peyton Gilmore led Delsea with 15 points.
Delsea 5 9 14 8 – 36
Holy Spirit 9 6 14 16 – 45
Del – Harkins 2, Gilmore 15, Morton 10, T. Kanuck 5, Kelly 4
HS – Young 17, Florio 1, Pugliese 8, Pasquale 12, Lynch 6, Keaser 1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.