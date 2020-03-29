Former Holy Spirit High School catcher Tim Reilly has been an assistant coach for a total of 10 seasons for three college baseball programs.
Reilly, a 32-year-old from Egg Harbor City, will now move up to become the Lafayette College head coach.
He was an assistant for three years for the Leopards, including the brief season this year when Lafayette went 4-10 before the coronavirus pandemic shut down all college sports.
Lafayette, in Easton, Pennsylvania, competes in the NCAA Division I Patriot League.
“It’s really a dream come true, and something I’ve been working for,” Reilly said Friday by phone. “I want to thank our athletic director, Sherryta Freeman, the sports administrator, Andrew Foster, and coach Joe Kinney (who stepped down after 21 seasons). I want to thank my family (parents Tim and Isaisa, and sister Isaisa-Ann Reilly).”
The 2005 Holy Spirit graduate played his first three years for the Spartans for coach Dan Kern and his senior year for Keith Gorman.
He was a catcher for Rutgers for four years and graduated in 2009. Reilly helped the Scarlet Knights to a program-record-tying 42 wins in 2007, and the team won the Big East regular-season and tournament championships. Among his teammates that season was current major leaguer Todd Frazier.
“My dream was always to play in the major leagues, but the more I played I recognized the importance of coaching,” Reilly said. “I wanted to be able to make an impact on young people, and those four years are really important.”
Freeman said the Lafayette athletic department is thrilled to have Reilly as the next head coach and that his impact in two-plus years made it clear he’d be the best leader for the future of the program.
“We believe he has the ability to achieve the continuity and stability that is so critical in building strong programs,” Freeman said in a statement. “We are excited about the Leopards for the 2021 season and look forward to the future years with Tim at the helm.”
Reilly first assisted at Rider, another D-I program, for a year and then six more at Rutgers before coming to Lafayette in 2018.
Lafayette was 19-33 in 2019.
Reilly will officially become the Leopards' new head coach July 1.
Kinney said he was very happy Reilly will be his successor.
“Tim has been a tremendous part of our team for the past three years and has had a phenomenal impact on our recruiting, player development and overall program operation,” Kinney said in a statement. “His experiences have prepared him to be a head coach and will help guide him as the leader of Lafayette baseball.”
The coronavirus pandemic makes preparation for the next year a little strange for the time being. Teams are not permitted to practice or work out together en masse, and all individuals are advised to observe social distancing guidelines.
“It’s a weird time, and the timeline is uncertain, but not the future,” Reilly said. “Our guys all play summer ball. Right now, the pitchers are lifting and running, and our batters are hitting off a tee. They’re in the gym alone. They’re staying ready. We’ll see if it breaks in time for summer ball.”
Lafayette fielded a young team this year, with only six seniors on a roster of 34.
Key returnees next spring will include shortstop Justin Johnson, a North Hunterdon High School (Hunterdon County) graduate who led the team with a .284 average in 2019. Johnson topped the Leopards with 55 hits and 16 doubles. Also back will be right fielder Colin Hartey, second baseman Ethan Stern and catcher Dylan Minghini.
“We’re losing a really special, talented senior class, but with the pieces coming in, we’re really excited for the future,” Reilly said. “I hope people will say we’re a balanced team. We want solid pitching that will make teams earn their runs. I have a passion for stealing bases. A balanced team can beat you with hitting, running and pitching, and our goal is to put that in place.”
Reilly said it’s a huge benefit for him as a coach to have played catcher.
“As a player, a catcher can’t just focus on himself because he’s the quarterback of the team,” he said. “He sees the whole field. He handles the pitching staff and all facets of the game.”
