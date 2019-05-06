ABSECON — Holy Spirit has named Tim Whitworth as their new girls basketball coach, according to the school.
Whitworth is creator and director of Shore Shooters Academy, where he provides basketball skills development to basketball players of all ages.
Whitworth played on the college level at Drexel University, where he set a school record with a .513 three-point field goal percentage in 2003-04. In 2004 Tim was an All-CAA Second Team selection, Whitworth finished his career with 1,039 points. He was a four-year varsity basketball starter at Chestnut Hill Academy and, in October 2016, was inducted into the Chestnut Hill Academy Athletic Hall of Fame.
