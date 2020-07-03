Holy Spirit's Patrick Oakes #1 gets a base hit against Millville's during high school baseball game at Millville High School Monday April 1, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pat Oakes had remained positive earlier this spring, holding out hope for the chance to play at least one more baseball game his senior season.
That optimism looked bleak after Gov. Phil Murphy closed school buildings May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in the cancellation of the spring sports season.
But the Holy Spirit High School second baseman will soon have that opportunity.
“When I first got the message, I was really excited” said Oakes, 18, who will compete with his teammates and coaches in the 222-team, statewide Last Dance Tournament.
“My senior year was taken away from me, and I wouldn’t have had that final go-around with my teammates and friends. So, to have this one final round of games is a great way to end my senior year and is a great culmination of my high school baseball career.“
The Last Dance starts with pool play July 14–16. About 60 sites statewide will be used based on location, placing teams into 32 regions.
Most regions will have two groups of four teams. Each team is guaranteed three pool play games. The winner of each region advances to the single-elimination rounds.
“I wanted to stay motivated in case the governor would lift the order,” said Oakes, who worked out a lot at his Mays Landing home during the stay-at-home-order and worked with hitting coach and former Atlantic City Surf infielder Dave Housel.
Oakes will attend Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and major in accounting with a minor in risk management. He plans to try out for the baseball team next spring and possibly make the roster as a walk-on.
“I was always staying active,” Oakes said. “I did a lot of outdoor things (went to the beach, played basketball, baseball and golf). I’m a very active kid. I am just really excited we are having this Last Dance.”
Holy Spirit is in the only region in the state with one group — a competitive, six team field with all Press-area teams hosted by Ocean City High School.
Teams are not allowed to wear school-issued uniforms. Also, most schools could not use their normal team names.
The Raiders (Ocean City) earned the top seed. BPC Spartans (Holy Spirit) is the second seed. Triple Crown Sport (EHT) is No. 3, EHC Pirates (Cedar Creek) is No. 4, Atlantic County RedHawks (ACIT) is No. 5, and Millville Lightning (Millville) is No. 6.
“The excitement level is high; we get to be out on the baseball field,” said Holy Spirit coach Steve Normane, who guided the Spartans from 2014-17 and led them to the state Non-Public B championship in 2015 and the semifinals in 2016.
Normane was named Holy Spirit’s athletic director in 2016. After the 2017 season, his assistant, Jason Downey, took over the baseball program. But Downey stepped down in December.
Normane took over the head coaching job again in January while maintaining his athletic director duties.
Normane said the team had only one week of practice before the season was postponed and eventually canceled. Under New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines, coaches cannot be with their players until July 13.
“We have only seen the kids virtually, and it’s tough not being able to coach them until the start of the tournament, but it’s better than nothing,” said Normane, who added his players are preparing for the Last Dance on their own.
“At least we are still playing. We are going to make the best of it.”
Holy Spirit and ACIT play in the first pool-play game. The Spartans then play EHT and Ocean City. The team with the highest record wins the regional title.
The 32 regional champions across the state advance to the single-elimination rounds July 21-29. There will be two brackets — North and South Jersey — with 16 teams each. The North and South winners will play for the state title July 30.
John Kroeger, who along with St. Joseph (Metuchen) athletic director and coach Mike Murray and Millburn coach Brian Chapman organized the Last Dance, called the Ocean City group “the strongest in the state.”
Normane called the Cape-Atlantic League the “best of the best” and is excited for the competition. He said his team will have every starter available for the tournament, unlike other teams who are uncertain of their roster.
“These past few months have been crazy as an athletic director, so it’ll be nice to get back on field as a coach,” Normane said. “Do we want to win? Absolutely. But the more important thing is we are playing at least three more games that we should have never had.”
Oakes played under Normane as a freshman in 2017. He looks forward to playing with him, along with his teammates and friends in the CAL, one last time.
Oakes, Justin Jimenez, Brandon Castellini, Jake DiNatale, Mike Elentrio and Jake Taylor all lost their senior seasons at Holy Spirit.
“I think we are going to do pretty well,” Oakes said. “We have a fresh lineup and a good coaching staff. It’ll just be fun.”
Normane expects his team to be competitive.
“We are getting our seniors some playing time and putting our best roster out there,” Normane said. “But any team can beat anyone, we know that from playing these teams every year. We are just going to show up ready to go and have fun playing baseball.”
Holy Spirit High School baseball team plays Wildwod Catholic, in Absecon, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Holy Spirit ’s Donovan Patten, #34, Steven Petrosh, #6, and Brandon Castellini, #17, celebrate their win over Wildwood Catholic, in Absecon, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit third baseman Steven Petrosh tags out Wildwood Catholic’s Tommy Bolle in the sixth inning of Thursday’s South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal in Absecon. Below, Wildwood Catholic’s Sean Dougherty pitches against Holy Spirit.
Holy Spirit High School baseball team plays Wildwod Catholic, in Absecon, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit’s Steven Petrosh, left, and Brandon Castellini celebrate their 3-0 win over Wildwood Catholic in a South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal game Thursday in Absecon.
Holy Spirit High’s Donovan Patten pitches in the seventh inning against Wildwood Catholic, in Absecon, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit’s Nick Massella pitches in the 6th inning against Wildwood Catholic, in Absecon, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Wildwood Catholic’s Giacomo Antonicello catches a fly ball in the sixth inning against Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Holy Spirit ’s Donovan Patten, #34, Steven Petrosh, #6, and Brandon Castellini, #17, celebrate their win over Wildwood Catholic, in Absecon, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit High School baseball team celebrates their win over Wildwood Catholic, in Absecon, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Wildwood Catholic’s Sean Dougherty pitches against Holy Spirit High School, in the sixth inning, in Absecon, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit third baseman Steven Petrosh tags out Wildwood Catholic’s Tommy Bolle in the sixth inning of Thursday’s South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal in Absecon. Below, Wildwood Catholic’s Sean Dougherty pitches against Holy Spirit.
Holy Spirit ’s Donovan Patten, #34, right, celebrates with teammates after they defeat Wildwood Catholic, in Absecon, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
