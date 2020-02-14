Holy Spirit High School senior Ahmad Brown and Mainland Regional senior Jacob Cook Jr. have both committed to NCAA Division II Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Both players are wide receivers.
"I feel great about it," Brown said. "I'm looking forward to being able to compete at the next level with the competition they have."
"I love the competitive spirit and the lessons it teaches you about yourself and life," Brown, 18 of Egg Harbor Township, said about the sport. "How to deal with losing definitely is a big one. How to overcome adversity and learning how to act like you've been there before (are others)."
For Brown, some of that adversity came in losing the state championship twice before finding success last season when the Spartans won the state Non-Public II title. Another was the loss of former coach Bill Walsh, who died in November of ALS.
"(He was) one of the best coaches I've ever had," Brown said. "Just keep pushing, no matter what the outcome looks like."
In addition to the high level of athletic competition with the Hawks, Brown, who has a 3.6 GPA, also looking toward his academic future. Conversations with professors on his official visit convinced him they care about him as an athlete and about what he'll do after football.
"I'm deciding between political science and criminal justice," Brown said of his choice of majors. "I always wanted to be a cop because I ... always wanted to help people. My mom and dad are a big part of that, taking care of other people."
Brown is interested in pursuing a job in high-level law enforcement, such as the FBI.
'Feels like home'
Cook will join Brown at the Northeast-10 Conference team.
"I feel good about it," Cook said. "I went up and visited, and it just felt like home."
Cook, 17 of Somers Point, moved to wide receiver for his senior season with the Mustangs. He was their starting quarterback as a sophomore and skipped football as a junior. He said being a wide receiver gave him more freedom.
"You don't have to know everybody's route. You just have to execute what you have to do," Cook said. "It's more of an independent position. ... It's usually one-on-one, so there's more stuff I can do myself."
That being said, he still enjoys the cohesion required to win a football game.
"It just brings everyone together on the field," Cook said. "It takes a unit to win a game, not just one person."
Cook, undecided about his major, said he also is looking forward to the higher level of competition and the independence that comes from living six hours from home.
"It'll give me the space I need to mature," Cook said.
Both players have things they'll miss about South Jersey. For Brown, it's Wawa, his parents and Holy Spirit. For Cook, it includes his friends and the warmer weather.
Brown and Cook have been awarded full scholarships that are a combination of academic and athletic. They'll play for fifth-year coach Joe Adam, who took the Hawks to a 4-7 (4-4) in 2019. They'll join a team with at least eight other New Jersey athletes, mostly from the northern part of the state.
Brown, who also plays defense, was a frst-team Press All-Star on defense last season and holds nine state championship victories in track from running the 200- and 400-meter distances.
Cook was a West Jersey Football League first-team selection and a second-team Press selection last season.
