Holy Spirit High School indoor track and field runner Ahmad Brown finished second in the boys 300-meter race at the New Jersey Track Conference Championships at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Sunday in Staten Island, New York.
Brown finished in a program-record setting 35.15 seconds, which qualified him for the Eastern State Championships on Feb. 18 and the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships on March 13-15.
Brown also anchored the 400 relay. Brown, along with Terrell Moore, Devon Lee and De-Qwan Johnson, finished in a program-record 3 minutes, 28.88 seconds, which qualified them for the Eastern meet.
Julia Bannan placed fourth in the girls shot put at 34 feet, 1 inch, which also broke a program record and qualified her for the Eastern meet.
Women's Basketball
Mainland's Kylee Watson signs with Oregon
Men's Basketball
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White signs with Temple
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt signs with West Virginia
“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line.
"Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”
