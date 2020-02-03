Holy Spirit track 2

Holy Spirit’s team of Terrell Moore, Devon Lee, De-Qwan Johnson and Ahmad Brown won the boys 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 32.48 seconds at the South Jersey Track Coaches Meet on Saturday at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Holy Spirit High School indoor track and field runner Ahmad Brown finished second in the boys 300-meter race at the New Jersey Track Conference Championships at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Sunday in Staten Island, New York.

Brown finished in a program-record setting 35.15 seconds, which qualified him for the Eastern State Championships on Feb. 18 and the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships on March 13-15.

Brown also anchored the 400 relay. Brown, along with Terrell Moore, Devon Lee and De-Qwan Johnson, finished in a program-record 3 minutes, 28.88 seconds, which qualified them for the Eastern meet.

Julia Bannan placed fourth in the girls shot put at 34 feet, 1 inch, which also broke a program record and qualified her for the Eastern meet.

