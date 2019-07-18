Alex DeJean proudly represented New Jersey and the United States at the international stage earlier this month.
And he took home an impressive accolade in the process.
DeJean, a rising senior at Holy Spirit High School, placed 89th among 2,753 runners from multiple countries in 22 minutes, 40 seconds, at the 22nd annual Down Under Sports cross country 5.7-kilometer race July 5 in Queensland, Australia.
The top 100 finishers earned medals.
“It feels great,” said DeJean, 17, of Absecon. “It felt like all my hard work paid off. I was a little scared with all the competition, but I kept my head strong. I just ran my type of race and, as always, put God first.”
Down Under Sports, created in 1988 as a football tournament, has grown over the years and now includes golf, cross country, track and field, basketball, volleyball and soccer championships.
The race portion, or the Gold Coast Classic Cross Country Challenge, was established in 1997 and features divisions based on age and gender.
DeJean, who finished 75th out of 1,038 males and 53rd out of 124 males aged 15-17, also helped Team USA to a fourth-place finished among 10 different countries.
The 10-day event started June 29 and ended July 8.
“It was an amazing experience,” DeJean said. “I made many new friends, and the teamwork was crazy. We all the same mindset and each shot for the same goal.”
The organization selected DeJean in September based on his personal record of 18:05.98 in the 5K. DeJean has been a cross country and indoor track and field athlete since he was a sixth-grader at Assumption Regional in Galloway Township.
DeJean runs cross country in the fall and indoor track and field in the winter at Holy Spirit.
“Alex is an outstanding young man,” Holy Spirit cross country and track coach David Pfeifer said. “He trains hard. He works hard. He has always been a leader on the team. Honestly, I did not expect anything less from him.”
DeJean had strong support from family and friends, receiving messages and other well-wishes. His parents, Patricia and Jean, would FaceTime him everyday while he was in Australia.
DeJean, who plans to run cross country in college, said he has since received emails from multiple colleges attempting to recruit him. But DeJean did not want to name any programs until his decision is made.
“I’m sure his experience at Down Under will do him well,” Pfeifer said. “He will use that experience to make himself and the team better.”
DeJean echoed that same sentiment.
“It’s going to help me out a lot,” he said. “It helped me really step up my game and show other people what I’ve got.”
