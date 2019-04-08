Alicia Hall is the winner of The Press Atlantic City March Madness High School Athlete competition.
The competition involved 32 former Press-area high school standouts. Readers voted for their favorites and the winners advanced to the next round.
The 2005 Holy Spirit High School graduate received more votes than anybody. She defeated professional baseball player Matt Szczur in he first round and Mike Trout in the semifinals.
Hall was a basketball and soccer standout. She was The Press 2005 Female Athlete of the Year. Hall scored 80 career soccer goals at Spirit. She was captain of the Rutgers University women’s soccer team in 2008.
Now Alicia Downey, she is the Holy Spirit girls soccer coach.
