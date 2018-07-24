Jimmy Pasquale, a rising senior at Holy Spirit High School, has committed to play baseball at Division I Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y.
Pasquale, who batted .295 with 22 hits, three home runs and 16 RBIs during his junior senior with the Spartans; plays first base.
"It was many things," Pasquale said about his reasons on choosing Iona. "One of the things that stood out the most for me was the coach."
Over the summer, Iona hired Paul Panik as the school's sixth head baseball. Previously Panik served as the hitting coach for the Gaels and was an assistant coach for the University of Albany for the 2018 season.
"He's a great guy, great coach and great baseball mind. He was one of the first college coaches that saw me play," Pasquale said of Panik . "The campus was beautiful and field was all turf as well. I really liked the looks and cosmetic side of things as well as the weight room and all the other amenities that come with a division I program like Iona."
Pasquale was key part of last seasons Spartans team that went 17-9 and made it the semifinals of the South Jersey Non-Public B baseball tournament.
Last season Iona went 25-26 overall and 14-10 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
