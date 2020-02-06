Joe Glenn is proof that one never knows where a high school sports career will lead them.
The Holy Spirit High School senior is a standout basketball player.
But he took up rowing as a sophomore. Glenn teamed with Phil Seeger to win the junior varsity doubles at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America National Championship last spring in Ohio. Glenn will attend Drexel University in Philadelphia on a crew scholarship.
“It’s very important to keep your options wide open,” he said. “Things can change in a matter of a day. You have to be flexible and willing to accept anything.”
On the basketball court, the 6-foot-8 Glenn is a defensive force and averages 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. The Spartans (11-6) will host Mainland Regional (15-4) in a key Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s been a really exciting season with a lot of close games,” Glenn said. "We’ve had a lot of big wins over rivals like Pleasantville twice and Atlantic City. It’s just been a lot of fun so far.”
Joe, 18, is the second of Al and Jodi Glenn’s three children. He has an older sister, Ella, 20, and a younger sister, Kona, 16.
In a telephone interview Wednesday night, the Egg Harbor Township resident discussed several topics, including what he plans to study at Drexel, and why he chose the school.
On how he started playing sports
I started off playing basketball since I was born pretty much. I’ve always had a ball in my hands. I played baseball growing up, and I just stuck with basketball. I’ve always loved the sport.
On being the middle child
It can be rough sometimes, especially between two sisters. But I like it. My mom is always concerned about my two sisters, so I get a little break sometimes (laughs).
On attending Holy Spirit
It’s just the family vibe. You don’t get that from other schools. You go to Holy Spirit and become part of their family.
On why he started rowing?
The Spirit crew team was asking everybody to join the team. I decided to try it out, and I fell in love with it. It’s a lot of hard work, but all that hard work pays off. It can be peaceful rowing out there in the water, especially on flat days. But it can be real fun too when it's blowing 30 mph winds, and you’re rowing in whitecaps.
On attending Drexel, and what he plans to study in college?
I love Philadelphia. I love the city feel. The head crew coach (Paul Savell) is a Holy Spirit alum. I’m going to major in engineering. I’m good at math and physics. I’ve talked to a lot of people who are in that field, and they like it and said it’s a good field to go into.
