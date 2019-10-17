The Holy Spirit and St. Augustine Prep high school football teams have prospered after facing adversity as a result of unexpected losses this season.
Now, the question is which team can continue to head in the right direction.
St. Augustine (3-3) travels to Spirit (3-2) in Absecon for a 6 p.m. Friday kickoff to one of South Jersey’s most intense rivalries. Both teams need a win to boost their playoff seeds.
St. Augustine started 1-3. Holy Spirit was 2-2.
“You have to handle adversity in football and life,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “Not every play is going to be perfect. Not every game is going to be perfect. You have to fix the things that you can fix and move forward. That’s life lessons as well as lessons on the football field. That’s what we’re preaching to these kids.”
St. Augustine has won two straight and is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits' losses were to Shawnee, Lenape and State College (Pennsylvania), which have a combined record of 16-3. But no matter how good the opposition was, St. Augustine wasn’t used to losing.
“It’s not always pretty,” St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said. “You keep preaching things that you always do. Overcoming adversity is what this game is about. You stick to what you believe in and you keep going. The kids stuck together. They just kept practicing hard and that’s what we needed to do.”
The Hermits have been bolstered in recent games by three transfers. Junior linebacker Angelo Vokolos has made 23 tackles in three games. Junior wide receiver/defensive back Carnell Davis has 23 NCAA Division I scholarship offers and has caught eight passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns in two games. Sophomore running Kanye Udoh has rushed for 281 yards in two games.
“(The Hermits) have the ability to do a bunch of things now,” Russo said. “With Carnell Davis and Udoh they have the ability to get kids out in the open, in space, and make plays. Vokolos is one of the best defensive players around. We have our hands filled.”
Like St. Augustine, Spirit isn’t used to losing.
Hammonton upset Holy Spirit 18-7 on Sept. 27.
Spirit had the next week off.
“We were fortunate to have the bye week,” Russo said. “It gave us the ability to fix some things. One of the things we talked about was being more physical up front. On the offensive side, we had to get back to what we do — we run the football.”
That plann worked well in Spirit’s 41-17 win over Washington Township last Friday. Spartans senior running back E’lijah Gray ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns, and junior running back Patrick Smith gained 144 yards.
“The two running backs are dynamic,” Lancetta said. “Defensively, (Spirit) is traditionally tough.”
There is no division title at stake Friday. Both Spirit and the Hermits will make the playoffs.
But matchups between Atlantic County's three parochial schools — Holy Spirit, St. Augustine and St. Joseph — are, as Lancetta says, “a pride thing.”
Their games are referred to as “Holy Wars.” The schools are playing for the right to proclaim themselves South Jersey’s top parochial program. The schools try to attract many of the same players.
“These games appear to be bigger than they are,” Russo said. “You can’t get caught up in that. You just to have go out there and play football.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.