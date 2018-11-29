The St. Joseph and Holy Spirit high school football teams will both end the season in the right spot.
In a state championship game against each other.
Top-seeded St. Joe (9-2) and second-seeded Spirit (8-3) will play 5 p.m. Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford for the state Non-Public II title. It’s the first time these rivals have met in a state championship game. Both schools will have a half-day Friday to allow fans and students to travel to the game.
“You’re playing a rival in a state championship football game,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “That doesn’t happen very often. When it does, it means a lot to our kids and our coaching staff.”
Few teams can match St. Joe and Holy Spirit’s traditions of success. Few can match their rivalry, dubbed “The Holy War.”
St. Joe is the defending state Non-Public II champion. The Wildcats have won 19 state titles since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993. Spirit has won four state championships with the last title coming in 2012.
Their rivalry began in 2000. St. Joe dominated the early years and leads the series 13-6. The schools have met five times since 2013 with St. Joe holding a 3-2 edge.
But it’s more than just the on-the-field success that makes this rivalry intense. St. Joe and Spirit are members of the Camden Diocese. The schools compete to attract many of the same students to their programs.
Friday’s winner not only gets a state championship trophy but also bragging rights when speaking to prospective players.
“We’re two schools 30 minutes apart,” St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said, “and we’re both trying to attract kids to come to our programs.”
There will be no secrets Friday night. Both teams know each other well. They played a little more than a month ago with St. Joe winning 28-14. Wildcats junior running back Jada Byers rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns on that rainy night.
Holy Spirit led that game 14-0 in the first quarter and squandered a chance to build a 21-0 lead.
“Our whole thing is to try to not to get behind the eight ball,” Sacco said, “and play from start to finish.”
Few players in the state can match Byers’ season. The 5-foot-7, 160-pound junior has dazzled fans with his ability to elude would-be tacklers. He has rushed for 1,645 yards and scored 32 touchdowns.
“We now we have to tackle better (than in the first game),” Russo said. “Byers made some fantastic plays. You just have to rely on your proper form and make sure you get a hold of him. He’s not the type of kid that you want to lunge at. You want to bring him to the ground and live to see another down.”
Byers runs behind an offensive line led by seniors Wisdom Quarshie and Sean Morris. Senior lineman Bobby Hyndman leads the St. Joe defense with 103 tackles.
“We have to run the ball better,” Russo said. “When you run the ball against them and you’re successful, you keep the ball out of their hands. That means their potent offense is on the sidelines. If we get down inside the 20, we have to score. We can’t give up chances.”
Spirit features a standout running back of its own in junior E’lijah Gray, who has rushed for 1,223 yards. Spartans quarterback Ryan Yost has thrown 19 touchdown passes. Linebacker Azim Baker-Coley (69 tackles, six sacks) is one of South Jersey‘s top players.
“I hope we can stop some of the things they do well,” Sacco said. “They play very aggressive defense. We have to hold onto the football, try to control the clock and go from there. Games like this come down to basic fundamentals — don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
St. Joe and Spirit seemed destined to meet in this game. They dominated their playoff opposition. St. Joe won its two post-season games by an average margin of 51 points, and Spirit by an average of 38 points.
St. Joe and Spirit have played big games before. They even met in the playoffs. But they’ve never played a game against each other like they will Friday night in an NFL stadium.
“To be able to go and play in that venue,” Sacco said. “What better way, especially for your seniors, to end your high school careers. It should be something for everybody to remember.”
