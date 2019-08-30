Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mt. St. Joseph's Da'Shawn Jones runs for ta touchdown against Holy Spirit during the kickoff to High school football season. Absecon, NJ. August 30, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Holy Spirit’s Patrick Smith returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Mount St. Joseph on Friday in Absecon. Go to HSLive.me for more photos from the game.
Kristian Gonyea / For The Press
Holy Spirit's Patrick Murray returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Mt. St. Joseph to start the season. Absecon, NJ. August 30, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Mt. St. Joseph's Da'Shawn Jones runs for ta touchdown against Holy Spirit during the kickoff to High school football season. Absecon, NJ. August 30, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Holy Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen attempts a pass. Absecon, NJ. August 30, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
E’lijah Gray runs for positive yards against Mount St. Joseph. Gray finished with 49 yards in 14 carries.
Kristian Gonyea / for the press
Amir Hall of Mt. St. Joseph grabs a interception against Holy Spirit. Absecon, NJ. August 30, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Holy Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen takes off for a rushing touchdown against Mt. St. Joseph. Absecon, NJ. August 30, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Holy Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen takes off for a rushing touchdown against Mt. St. Joseph. Absecon, NJ. August 30, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Tyler Wilkins catches a long pass against Holy Spirit during the start of the High school football season. Absecon, NJ. August 30, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Mt. St. Joseph quarterback William Akins throws a pass against Holy Spirit. Absecon, NJ. August 30, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
ABSECON — Patrick Smith feels at home at Holy Spirit High School.
That was the best news for the Spartans’ football team Friday night.
The junior running back transfer returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in his first game with Spirit.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
But Mount St. Joseph of Baltimore dominated the rest of the way and beat Spirit in the Spartans’ season opener 56-27.
“It felt real great being home with the home crowd,” Smith said. “I love the support. They welcomed me like I never left.”
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Smith transferred to Spirit from Peddie School (Mercer County) a little more than two weeks ago.
The speedy back grabbed the opening kickoff on a sunny, hot day, He ran up the middle, cut right into the clear and then sprinted down the sideline for a touchdown to give Spirit a 7-0 lead.
“I saw the hole open up, and I just took off,” he said. “I saw daylight, and I just took it all the way home.”
Smith lined up at wide receiver and in the backfield. He also scored on a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Smith finished with eight carries for 58 yards. He also caught seven passes for 44 yards and returned four kickoffs for 184 yards.
“I didn’t feel any pressure,” Smith said. “I stayed after practice some days if I didn’t get what (the coaches) were trying to teach me. They helped out a lot, as far as me transitioning into the season in a short amount of time.”
Smith grew up in Egg Harbor Township. He played at St. Augustine as a freshman, rushing for 629 yards and nine touchdowns in 2017. He transferred to Peddie School for his sophomore season.
“St. Augustine was a great school, but it wasn’t for me,” Smith said. “I went to another school, and it wasn’t what I thought it would be.”
Smith’s nickname is “Cheeks.” There were plenty of shouts “Way to go Cheeks” on the Holy Spirit sideline and crowd. Smith grew up with many of the Spartans.
“When I was a baby, I had big chubby cheeks,” he said. “My grandma named me that. I just kept it with me. I don’t think it’s going to end.”
After Smith’s kickoff return, Mount St. Joseph, one of Maryland’s top teams, took immediate control.
The Gaels (2-0) scored on their first five possessions. The only reason they didn’t score on their sixth was they ran out of time. The first half ended with the Gaels having the ball on the Spirit 2.
“I feel like after awhile we started putting our heads down after they made plays,” Smith said. “We just have to learn to keep ouwr heads up and keep fighting until the clock ends.”
Mount St. Joseph junior quarterback William Atkins scrambled effectively and threw accurately downfield. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 415 yards.
Gaels running back Marlowe Wax rushed 17 times for 139 yards and four touchdowns. The Gaels finished with 609 yards of offense.
In addition to Smith, Spirit had some other positives.
Sophomore defensive back Michael Weaver returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Trevor Cohen in his first varsity start completed 21 of 33 passes for 191 yards and ran for a score.
Spirit is No. 5 in The Press Preseason 11 and is expected to challenge for the state Non-Public II title.
Despite the defeat, the Spartans could take solace in that they might see another team as talented as Mount St. Joseph the rest of the way.
Spirit also has a bye next week before it hosts Eastern Regional on Sept. 13.
That gives the Spartans a week to recover and another week to integrate Smith into more of the offense.
Spirit should be tough for opposing defenses to stop with Smith and returning standouts — running back E’lijah Gray (14 carries for 49 yards), tight end Isaiah Gerena and wide receivers Ahmad Brown and Elijah Stewart (eight catches for 79 yards).
“This game is not going to make or break our season,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “This was something to challenge us to see where we stood at the beginning of the year. We just have to keep getting better.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.