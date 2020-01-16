The Holy Spirit High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams each won state titles Thursday at the Non-Public B Relay Championships.
Julia Bannan won the girls shot put relay with a throw of 33 feet, 1.50 inches.
The Spartans' 4x400 meter relay of Ahmad Brown, Terrell Moore, De-Quawn Johnson Jr. and Devin Lee won in 3:33.91.
The state relay championships continue Friday with Group II at the John Bennett Indoor Sports Complex in Toms River.
