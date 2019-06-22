ABSECON — The third annual Bill Walsh Past, Present, Future Alumni Flag Warrior Championship was held Saturday evening at Holy Spirit High School.

Walsh's No. 16 jersey was retired by the school during the event.

Walsh, who graduated from Holy Spirit in 1985, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, in early 2017. The funds raised help offset Walsh's medical costs.

People of all ages in attendance said they Walsh has impacted their lives over the years.

For most, he was a life teacher more than anything else.

"The first time I talked to Coach Walsh, he really didn't talk about football with me," said Nigel Jones, a 2012 Holy Spirit graduate. "He shook my hand, brought me close and just talked to me.

"As a young kid, I never had a coach approach me in that way."

Joseph Farro, a 2004 Spirit graduate who helped create the event, remembers how Walsh liked to use life lessons to teach football.

"He would actually take a life aspect for your position and almost turn it into a metaphor," Farro said. "Such as, 'The guy standing in front of you, that's a barrier in life. You have to push through it.'

"For a youth to hear that, especially if you come from somewhere you weren't hearing that, it connects with you. So it's almost (as if) every time you had a question, not only would he explain what you had to do, but he would explain how you do that with the heart and how you could take what you do here with you in your life."

The longtime coach always has looked after his players. Farro, for example,  lived with Walsh and his family at certain points during his high school days.

"To this day, he's always been a father figure for me, and he had a huge hand in raising me as well," Farro added.

Current Spartans coach AJ Russo echoed those sentiments.

"He truly was a father to a lot of these kids," said Russo, a 1981 Spirit graduate.

"A lot of these kids didn't have fathers in their lives, and Bill took them in and made sure that they were fed, made sure they had clothes on their back, made sure that he would find them jobs so they that could work and earn and be accountable for their things."

Sixteen teams played on four separate fields on the school's campus Saturday night. Players from, among others, Mainland Regional, Pleasantville and even Rutgers University competed for the cause.

For Cindy Walsh, Bill's wife of almost 19 years, the support from the community still leaves her in awe.

"(It is) beyond amazing," Walsh said. "We appreciate it so greatly, I can't even tell you."

She said she first got a glimpse of Bill's character the night of their second date. He was coaching at Spirit, and she could just tell he wasn't an ordinary coach.

"He is a teacher," Walsh said. "You could just tell how much respect (the players) had for him.

"So that sold me."

Bill Walsh was the head coach of the Spartans from 2003 to 2007 and then came back as an assistant from 2014 to 2017.

Walsh represents a lot of things to his community, but instead of listing every single one, Russo found one word that gets the point across just as well.

"Legend."

