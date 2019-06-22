Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Cindy Walsh, left, Andrew DiPasquale, E'lijah Gray and Kelly Walsh display Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey that was retired.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 2011 Holy Spirit graduate Joe Callahan, an NFL free agent quarterback, warms up.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. William Washington Jr., 3, runs around with gloves that belong to his father, William Washington Sr. (not pictured), a 2008 Holy Spirit graduate.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. William Washington Jr., 3, playing with his father, William Sr., far right, and Stephen King.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Bill Walsh's No. 16 football jersey that was retired Saturday at the school, is walked to the 50-yard line by Andrew DiPasquale, left, Bill's wife, Cindy Walsh, Stephen King, E'lijah Gray and Bill's daughter, Kelly Walsh.
Joe Farrow, a 2005 Holy Spirit High School graduate, addresses the crowd as the school retires Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey in Absecon on Saturday. Walsh, who was Holy Spirit's football coach from 2003-07, is battling ALS.
Joe Farrow, a 2005 Holy Spirit High School graduate, addresses the crowd as the school retires Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey in Absecon on Saturday. Walsh, who was Holy Spirit's football coach from 2003-07, is battling ALS.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Cindy Walsh, left, Andrew DiPasquale, E'lijah Gray and Kelly Walsh display Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey that was retired.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 2011 Holy Spirit graduate Joe Callahan, an NFL free agent quarterback, warms up.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. William Washington Jr., 3, runs around with gloves that belong to his father, William Washington Sr. (not pictured), a 2008 Holy Spirit graduate.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. William Washington Jr., 3, playing with his father, William Sr., far right, and Stephen King.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Bill Walsh's No. 16 football jersey that was retired Saturday at the school, is walked to the 50-yard line by Andrew DiPasquale, left, Bill's wife, Cindy Walsh, Stephen King, E'lijah Gray and Bill's daughter, Kelly Walsh.
Joe Farrow, a 2005 Holy Spirit High School graduate, addresses the crowd as the school retires Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey in Absecon on Saturday. Walsh, who was Holy Spirit's football coach from 2003-07, is battling ALS.
Joe Farrow, a 2005 Holy Spirit High School graduate, addresses the crowd as the school retires Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey in Absecon on Saturday. Walsh, who was Holy Spirit's football coach from 2003-07, is battling ALS.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 2011 Holy Spirit graduate Joe Callahan, an NFL free agent quarterback, warms up.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. William Washington Jr., 3, runs around with gloves that belong to his father, William Washington Sr. (not pictured), a 2008 Holy Spirit graduate.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. William Washington Jr., 3, playing with his father, William Sr., far right, and Stephen King.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Bill Walsh's No. 16 football jersey that was retired Saturday at the school, is walked to the 50-yard line by Andrew DiPasquale, left, Bill's wife, Cindy Walsh, Stephen King, E'lijah Gray and Bill's daughter, Kelly Walsh.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Cindy Walsh, left, Andrew DiPasquale, E'lijah Gray and Kelly Walsh display Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey that was retired.
Joe Farrow, a 2005 Holy Spirit High School graduate, addresses the crowd as the school retires Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey in Absecon on Saturday. Walsh, who was Holy Spirit's football coach from 2003-07, is battling ALS.
Joe Farrow, a 2005 Holy Spirit High School graduate, addresses the crowd as the school retires Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey in Absecon on Saturday. Walsh, who was Holy Spirit's football coach from 2003-07, is battling ALS.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 2011 Holy Spirit graduate Joe Callahan, an NFL free agent quarterback, warms up.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. William Washington Jr., 3, runs around with gloves that belong to his father, William Washington Sr. (not pictured), a 2008 Holy Spirit graduate.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. William Washington Jr., 3, playing with his father, William Sr., far right, and Stephen King.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Bill Walsh's No. 16 football jersey that was retired Saturday at the school, is walked to the 50-yard line by Andrew DiPasquale, left, Bill's wife, Cindy Walsh, Stephen King, E'lijah Gray and Bill's daughter, Kelly Walsh.
The 2019 Walshy's Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Cindy Walsh, left, Andrew DiPasquale, E'lijah Gray and Kelly Walsh display Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey that was retired.
Joe Farrow, a 2005 Holy Spirit High School graduate, addresses the crowd as the school retires Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey in Absecon on Saturday. Walsh, who was Holy Spirit's football coach from 2003-07, is battling ALS.
Joe Farrow, a 2005 Holy Spirit High School graduate, addresses the crowd as the school retires Bill Walsh's No. 16 jersey in Absecon on Saturday. Walsh, who was Holy Spirit's football coach from 2003-07, is battling ALS.
"As a young kid, I never had a coach approach me in that way."
Joseph Farro, a 2004 Spirit graduate who helped create the event, remembers how Walsh liked to use life lessons to teach football.
"He would actually take a life aspect for your position and almost turn it into a metaphor," Farro said. "Such as, 'The guy standing in front of you, that's a barrier in life. You have to push through it.'
"For a youth to hear that, especially if you come from somewhere you weren't hearing that, it connects with you. So it's almost (as if) every time you had a question, not only would he explain what you had to do, but he would explain how you do that with the heart and how you could take what you do here with you in your life."
The longtime coach always has looked after his players. Farro, for example, lived with Walsh and his family at certain points during his high school days.
"To this day, he's always been a father figure for me, and he had a huge hand in raising me as well," Farro added.
Current Spartans coach AJ Russo echoed those sentiments.
"He truly was a father to a lot of these kids," said Russo, a 1981 Spirit graduate.
"A lot of these kids didn't have fathers in their lives, and Bill took them in and made sure that they were fed, made sure they had clothes on their back, made sure that he would find them jobs so they that could work and earn and be accountable for their things."
Sixteen teams played on four separate fields on the school's campus Saturday night. Players from, among others, Mainland Regional, Pleasantville and even Rutgers University competed for the cause.
For Cindy Walsh, Bill's wife of almost 19 years, the support from the community still leaves her in awe.
"(It is) beyond amazing," Walsh said. "We appreciate it so greatly, I can't even tell you."
She said she first got a glimpse of Bill's character the night of their second date. He was coaching at Spirit, and she could just tell he wasn't an ordinary coach.
"He is a teacher," Walsh said. "You could just tell how much respect (the players) had for him.
"So that sold me."
Bill Walsh was the head coach of the Spartans from 2003 to 2007 and then came back as an assistant from 2014 to 2017.
Walsh represents a lot of things to his community, but instead of listing every single one, Russo found one word that gets the point across just as well.
"Legend."
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.