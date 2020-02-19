Seedings for the state high school ice hockey tournaments were announced Tuesday.
In Public B, eighth-seeded Southern Regional High School will take on ninth-seeded Princeton at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Igloo Ice Arena.
In the Non-Public bracket, seventh-seeded St. Augustine Prep will face 10th-seeded Pingry at 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at Igloo Ice Arena.
All finals will be played on March 9 at the Prudential Center in the Newark. The Non-Public final will begin at 6:30 p.m., and Public B will begin at 8:45 p.m.
— Ahmad Austin
